The good Christmas guide for grandparents

Generation games: Jane Corry with her grandchildren Milly and George - John Lawrence

‘Pleese, Gan Gan,” pleads my seven-year-old granddaughter. “Tell us the Christmas story.”

It has become a ritual every year since my grandchildren were old enough to understand.

“When your mummy was your age,” I say, “she managed to get her leg stuck in the back of her chair during Christmas lunch and Grampy had to saw her out of it.”

Six-year-old George’s eyes widen. “Really?”

Jane's grandchildren love hearing stories about their mum when she was young - John Lawrence

Their disbelief and excitement is part of the Christmas experience in our household. In fact, I highly recommend telling grandchildren about their parents’ misdemeanours during previous Christmases to add to the humour or relieve tension.

That is, of course, providing you are perched at the same Christmas table as your grandchildren.

We are lucky enough to do so but I have several friends who live miles (and even continents) away from theirs. Another friend is close in terms of distance but has to share a brief window with the other grandparents and step-grandparents due to third generation divorce fall-out.

So how do you have a good Christmas with your grandchildren, whatever your situation?

Your place or ours?

One Christmas, I got so frazzled at cooking for different tastes and tooth stages (from gaps to dentures) that on Boxing Day I rang a local pub and booked Christmas lunch for the following year. I felt very smug when the date approached because I didn’t have to worry about food.

But when I’d booked, I’d failed to take into account that my daughter was “expecting” in the autumn. Our pricey Christmas lunch degenerated into a sit-com with us each taking turns to push a bawling infant round damp country lanes so our fellow diners could eat in peace. Since then, we’ve eaten at the grandchildrens’ place because we can organise cooking and napping around GMT time (Grandchildren Mean Time).

Alternatively, take a leaf out of another of my best-buddy granny friends whose grandchildren are aged 15 upwards. She and her boyfriend travel four hours to her daughter’s where they all party for three days!

If you are going to pull out the stops and take them away for Christmas, be sure to go somewhere that caters for all grandchildren. I know someone who paid a considerable amount for a family holiday with a kids club, only to find that under-threes were excluded. Bang went that festive rest for the adults. Another went to a rural spot in the UK (daren’t say where) and couldn’t find petrol, nappies or open food shops...

Good Christmas Granny Guide

If they are coming to stay with you

Do a safety check. If you’ve got a three-storey circular staircase like ours, stairgates are a necessity to prevent midnight wandering. You might also want to beg or borrow bed guards, or those long round foam things that modern parents use as bumpers. Dig out old toys, providing they haven’t been banned by the safety gurus. Warning: one Christmas, I unearthed my old doll from the attic but her starey eyes terrified my granddaughter and the offending item was dispatched back into the trunk.

Stock up on games and books. One of my favourites is a Christmas book which my father, who died last year at 99, gave my children. It is covered with stains (Marmite, I hope) but it is irreplaceable in my view.

Buy wellies in their sizes in case they’ve forgotten theirs. Nothing like a good stomp to entertain children and ease off tension.

What? You haven’t booked the panto yet?

Clearly you’re new at this game! Matinees sell quickly. Otherwise you might find yourselves keeping the kids up for an evening performance. (We did this once. The grandchildren loved it and I nodded off.) If you’ve got more than one panto in your area, don’t give them the choice. They won’t agree. At the moment, we have tickets for both Peter Pan and Beauty and the Beast. I know. I’m a sucker.

Quantity or quality?

Size counts in children’s eyes at Christmas. Older friends once gave an expensive toy to a grandson because he’d been begging for it. They gave his brothers three presents each, in order to spend the same. They realised, as soon as they saw the dropped face from the first, that quantity counts in a child’s eyes. On the other hand, it is a lesson in value. That disappointed grandchild is now a banker.

And on the topic of money

When do you start giving money to grandchildren instead of presents? Mine are getting premium bonds which, let’s face it, are more long-lasting than last year’s electric car that came without batteries. I’m also buying a toy for under a tenner – all right, £15 – to support local business.

What about church?

Even if you are not regulars, there is something really special about holding a small, mittened hand in yours while singing Silent Night. In my experience, the Christmas Eve crib service works best for sleeping routines – just as long as you are not the one who dozes off.

'When it comes to the gifts under the tree, size counts in children’s eyes at Christmas' says Corry - John Lawrence

And if you are miles away?

It is not what you want (unless you’ve chosen to escape on a family-free cruise). But there are techie ways of being with them at Christmas. If you don’t do Facebook/Zoom etc, learn now so that you can communicate visually on the day. One of my grannie friends worked out how to do that thing where you can put screen whiskers and cat eyes on your face. It earned her several points in the cool granny stakes. Start practising!

Embrace new traditions

“You open your presents before lunch – really?” Put this phrase on your “Never say at Christmas” list. Just because you made your own children wait, doesn’t mean they will make their offspring wait too. In fact, they are probably guaranteed to do the opposite. Also, resist the temptation to follow grandchildren around with pencil and notepad so you can write down who gave what. Relax. It is not your job any more. Phew!

How to navigate blended families …

If you are a step-grandparent and the family conversation has turned to the days when your partner was with someone else and the Christmas they spent in such-and-such a place, try to remember that there is a reason why they’re not together now. Make your own, more recent memories by getting the grandchildren to show you how to play Nintendo Switch.

… and separated families

“The most important thing to remember is that talking with and listening to children can help them to adjust,” says Victoria Benson, the chief executive of Gingerbread, the charity for single-parent families. “While it may feel easier to avoid difficult questions, particularly at Christmas, it’s better to be honest in an age-appropriate way and to let children know they can talk to you about anything that is bothering them.”

She adds: “It’s also really important that grandparents don’t take sides. It may take months or even years but with plenty of support, most children come to terms with their parents’ separation. Grandparents can play a really important role in supporting children while they adjust to their new normality.”

Combined birthday/Christmas presents for grandchildren?

Don’t even think of it.

Thank you letters

You still haven’t received yours? Disappointing, I know. My advice is to stay mum (or rather grandmum). Keep the peace. That’s if you want to spend Christmas with them next year.

Quick Christmas tips

Stock up on throat pastilles (you might need to yell over the noise).

Make a pass the parcel for all ages with “dare” suggestions in the layers. For example: “Hop on one leg” … providing you haven’t just had a knee op, of course.

Look out old photographs of your children from Christmases to show your grandchildren. “That’s Daddy aged six? Cool!”

Dance around the kitchen when things get hot. (Not near the cooker, obviously.) My children love asking Alexa for Baby Shark. I favour I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.

Coming To Find You’ by Jane Corry is published by Penguin