“Good chances” – Fabrizio Romano drops some positive Chelsea news on player

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped some positive Chelsea news on one player over night that will certainly have good consequences if it happens.

Romano is usually the main man for any transfer news but of course, that isn’t all he hears about and he is often delivering other key bits of information as well.

On this occasion, he is speaking on the Euros and has some team news that will be positive for Chelsea for many reasons.

Frenkie De Jong has been injured for Holland and as a result, Romano reports that Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen has good chances to be called up to replace him, despite playing in different positions.

Romano says: “Understand Ian Maatsen has good chances to be called up by Koeman after Frenkie de Jong’s injury.”

Good news for Chelsea

Ian Maatsen set to be called up for Netherlands

It’s no secret that Chelsea seemingly look to be wanting to sell Maatsen this summer, and clubs have an option to sign him for a release clause too. He is highly likely to be leaving the club in the summer window.

Some clubs have not been keen to pay the full release clause, believed to be £35m. And the club that he’s been on loan at this season, Borussia Dortmund, have apparently already been trying to short change Chelsea on the release clause and have only been trying to pay £25m for Maatsen.

So if Maatsen heads to the Euros and manages to get some minutes and does well, then that will just help his stocks and market value, and it will also hopefully encourage clubs like Dortmund and anyone else who is interested in signing Maatsen, just to pay his full release clause which actually, is not too high at all.

I’m pretty sure a club will sign Maatsen this summer regardless.