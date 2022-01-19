'Good chance' 49ers get first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo, Peter King says

King believes 49ers can get first-round pick for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo has a future with the 49ers beyond this season remains to be seen.

Ever since San Francisco drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it has been widely believed -- although never confirmed -- that this season would be Garoppolo's last.

With thrilling road wins over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 of the regular season and the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round, the 49ers are now preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field on Saturday. The further and further San Francisco advances in the playoffs would likely increase Garoppolo's trade value -- if, of course, they opt to move on from him in the offseason.

NBC Sports NFL columnist Peter King joined 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto on Tuesday, where he explained why hanging onto Garoppolo might actually be the right move.

"I've had a two-fold opinion about Garoppolo," King said. "Number one, if I were the 49ers, I'd really try to hang on to him because I think what he gives you is the ability to not have to rely on something uncertain at quarterback in 2022. I know there's about one in a thousand 49ers fans who would agree with that. That's just how I feel." (h/t 49ers Webzone)

If the 49ers do indeed decide to trade Garoppolo, what might they get in return? Ever since Lance entered the picture, there has been plenty of speculation as to what the 30-year-old would net San Francisco in a trade.

"Having said that," King added. "I think that there is still, despite the fact that you saw that late-game interception, despite the fact that now it looks like his shoulder is hurt, despite the fact he's hurt a lot, I still think there's a good chance to very good chance that if the 49ers want to get a one for him, they could.



"Now, a lot of people will say, 'You're out of your mind. They'll never do that.' I talked to Jimmy for 10 minutes after the game the other night, and there is absolutely no question that he is playing at a significant disadvantage."

Many believe that a first-round pick for Garoppolo would be a little too rich for some teams' taste, while some speculate that a deep playoff run and big wins over the Rams, Cowboys and potentially the Packers on Saturday would only bolster his trade value in the offseason.

"Certainly, if the 49ers [win] this weekend, and Garoppolo was good, there's no question in my mind that somebody will step up and give a one for him," King added.

