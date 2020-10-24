Good Carson Wentz vs. Bad Carson Wentz in Roob's Eagles Stats

Good Carson vs. Bad Carson in Roob's Eagles Stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time in a few weeks, we can actually go mostly positive in our weekly Eagles stats column.

(Except one.)

Lots of Carson Wentz, lots of Travis Fulgham, some Richard Rodgers and lots more in this week's Roob Stats!

BAD START, BIG FINISH

Wentz has thrown more TDs this year in the 4th quarter (6) than the other three quarters combined (4). Wentz has the 25th-most TD passes in the NFL through three quarters but leads the NFL in 4th-quarter touchdown passes (with one extra game). Wentz has run or thrown for an NFL-leading six TDs in the last six minutes of the fourth quarter this year. Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are next with four.

WHO ARE THESE GUYS???

Wentz's last eight TD passes have gone to practice squad alums. Six Eagles have caught a TD pass this year. Four have been on the Eagles' practice squad (Fulgham, Greg Ward, Boston Scott, Jason Croom). Every touchdown catch this year by an Eagles wide receiver is by a former practice squad member.

The Eagles' last TD catch by a wide receiver who's never been on a practice squad was by a WR some people would argue should be on the practice squad: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's 15-yarder against the Dolphins last Dec. 1.

A.J., CARSON AND NICK

In the win over the Giants Thursday night, Wentz became the third Eagles quarterback in the last 20 years to throw two touchdowns in the final five minutes to win a game. The first was A.J. Feeley — both TDs to Dameane Douglas in the final 2:12 — in a meaningless season-ending 17-13 win in Tampa in 2001.

The second was also in Tampa — Nick Foles threw TD passes to Clay Harbor and Jeremy Maclin in a 23-21 win late in the 2012 season in Andy Reid's final win as head coach of the Eagles. That's also the last time the Eagles overcame a double-digit deficit in the last six minutes of a game.

FIRST TIME IN 41 YEARS

Rodgers' 85 yards Thursday night were the most by an Eagles tight end not drafted by the Eagles since Chad Lewis had 100 yards against the Browns in 2000 and the most by a player drafted by a team other than the Eagles since John Spagnola — the Patriots' 9th-round pick in 1979 — had 124 yards against the Saints in 1985.

Rodgers was the Packers' 3rd-round pick in 2014.

QUIET PRODUCTION

Greg Ward has 57 catches in 14 career games. That's 3rd-most in Eagles history by a player in his first 14 games:

74 ... Keith Jackson (1988)

58 ... DeSean Jackson (2008)

57 ... Greg Ward (2019-20)

56 ... Jordan Matthews (2014)

55 ... Charlie Young (1973)

52 ... Jeremy Maclin (2009)

CAN'T FORGET TRAVIS

Travis Fulgham's 357 yards are second-most in history by a player in his first four games in an Eagles uniform, only seven yards behind Terrell Owens, who had 364 yards the first four games of 2004. Here's a look at the six guys over 250 yards in their first four games with the Eagles:

364 ... Terrell Owens (2004)

357 ... Travis Fulgham (2020)

327 ... DeSean Jackson (2008)

323 ... Kevin Curtis (2007)

304 ... Harold Jackson (1969)

254 ... Bobby Walston (1951)

ONE MORE FULGHAM

Fulgham did play those three games with the Lions last year without catching a pass. But if Fulgham's first four games with the Eagles were actually the first four games of his career, he would have the 6th-most yards in NFL history by a player in his first four games.

CHASING RILEY

The most yards in a season by an Eagles wide receiver drafted in the 5th round is Riley Cooper's 835 in 2013. Fulgham needs to average 53 yards a game to break that. Fulgham ranks 8th in the NFL in yards per game at 89.5. That's only been surpassed twice in franchise history over a full season. T.O. averaged 109 yards per game in 2005 and Ben Hawkins 90.4 yards per game in 1967.

THIS OUGHT TO BE IMPOSSIBLE

Fulgham is the first Eagles WR with three straight games with 70 yards since Jordan Matthews in 2015. The last with four straight was DeSean Jackson in 2012.

HE'S FAST

John Hightower is the first Eagles rookie to catch a 50-yard pass in back-to-back games since Mel Bleeker in 1944. With nine games left, Hightower's 166 receiving yards are already the most by an Eagles rookie drafted in the 5th round or later since 1990, when 5th-round pick Calvin Williams had 602 yards.

A TOTALLY RIDICULOUS STAT

This one is ridiculous, but ... Boston Scott became the 4th NFL player with exactly 46 yards both rushing and receiving in the same regular-season game. The first was Bobby Mitchell of the Browns in 1960. The other two? Brian Westbrook and LeSean McCoy.

