Good Carson Wentz barely beats out bad Wentz in tight win over Jaguars

Good Carson Wentz outdoes bad Wentz in tight win over Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — After each Commanders game, Pete Hailey will outline the one factor that made the difference in the contest. Here's what mattered in Washington's matchup with Jacksonville...

The difference: Carson Wentz was able to produce just enough positive plays to outweigh a couple of crucial mistakes that could've cost his team its first win of 2022.

The stats: Wentz's afternoon: 27-of-41, 313 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, rating of 101.0

The explanation: Carson Wentz started out hot. Then, he cooled off considerably. But fortunately, he came around just in time in order to help his new squad secure a Week 1 victory.

So, in all, those in attendance at FedEx Field witnessed just about everything Wentz has to offer at this stage of his career.

Wentz's first half was almost worth the $28 million that the franchise is paying him all on its own. He hit wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson for touchdowns and was in total control of his new offense. The score was 14-3 at half in favor of Ron Rivera's bunch.

After the half, however, Wentz's rhythm — along with the unusually pleasant vibes inside of the organization's home stadium — disappeared.

The 29-year-old was picked off twice in the second half, and those two giveaways contributed greatly to a Jaguars' comeback that saw the visitors go up 22-14.

From there, conveniently, the first Wentz returned to replace the second one.

First, the veteran linked up with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 49-yard end zone strike that was the sort of completion this offense was incapable of creating a year ago. The ensuing two-point try failed, but the Commanders were back within two.

Then, with a little less than seven minutes to go, Wentz and Co. initiated a drive from their own 10-yard line. With a mix of solid runs and clutch tosses, Washington crawled to Jacksonville's 24. That's when this happened:

Story continues

That gorgeous floater represented Wentz's fourth touchdown of the afternoon, Dotson's second and the final snap of a 13-play, 90-yard march. JD McKissic caught a crosser and dove across the goal line for a two-pointer that pushed the score to 28-22. A swarming Commanders defense held strong to close it out in the form of a Darrick Forrest interception.

When Rivera made the move to acquire Wentz in the offseason, the hope was that the signal caller would expand what the team could do on offense, even if he was responsible for confounding errors along the way. An inconsistent, up-and-down-and-down-further-and-up-and-up-more ride was expected.

On Sunday, Wentz was certainly confounding, yet he cancelled those missteps out and then some thanks to a slew of outstanding throws. Through one contest, he's made an imperfect-but-encouraging first impression.