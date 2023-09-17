Good, Bad and Ugly: What went right (and wrong) for Florida in epic win

Florida football opened up its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule with a signature win against its East division rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in the Swamp, 29-16. The visitors came into the Swamp ranked No. 9 in the Coaches and No. 11 in the AP polls with College Football Playoff aspirations but left empty-handed.

Billy Napier’s boys controlled the game from the get-go and everything was clicking for the first 30 minutes. Then the game slowed down to a crawl, but fortunately, the Orange and Blue had built a lead that proved to be insurmountable.

Following the win, the Gators Wire crew assembled to give their respective takes on what they saw on Saturday night. Take a look at the Good, the Bad and the Ugly from Week 3 of the Gators’ 2023 season.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

GOOD: When the offense clicks, it clicks. And in the first half, it was clicking on all cylinders. The running game was en fuego and Graham Mertz was extremely efficient en route to four touchdowns (and a missed field goal), giving fans a glimpse of this year’s Gators at their finest.

BAD: Where did everyone go in the second half? The defense did an admirable job using the cushion received in the first half but the offense — particularly the running backs — performed a Houdini act. Maybe the Vols made some good adjustments in the locker room but Napier did not seem to have a pivot point once Tennessee caught on.

UGLY: The “special” teams continue to be anything but. A muffed field goal, a botched punt, plus another failed two-point conversion highlighted the deficiencies of this corps. It feels like this space is occupied with he same narrative every week so far.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

James Gilbert/Getty Images

GOOD: Florida’s running game was the difference even though Graham Mertz went 19-for-24. Trevor Etienne was awesome with 172 yards and Montrell Johnson made an amazing move to get into the end zone on a swing pass. The tailbacks definitely carried the team in this one.

BAD: The kicking game. When you are playing in a big game (and Florida was clearly ready to play in this one) you can’t miss field goals and extra points. Maybe Trey Smack will be the answer at placekicker but it’s difficult to explain the shanks that are plaguing Jeremy Crawshaw.

UGLY: The second-half offense was not good. One drive did get Florida a huge field goal, but Florida was 0-for-6 on third downs after going 7-for-8 in the first half. Billy Napier admitted to getting a little conservative and you could kind of understand that, but it came close to backfiring if not for three fourth-down stops.

Jesse Richardson - Staff Writer

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

GOOD: The Gators found their identity with a powerful run game and Trevor Etienne is solidified as the leader of the pack. I’m sure Billy Napier is going to keep feeding both Etienne and Montrell Johnson the rock, and he should, considering that’s the only reliable source to move the ball down the field and put up some points. It also helps to take the pressure off of Graham Mertz.

BAD: Speaking of Mertz, I think we found out who he really is: a game manager. I hesitate to mark this in the “bad” column because Mertz hasn’t really been all that bad this season. It kind of depends on what you expected the Florida quarterback to be and if you wanted him to display Heisman numbers, well that’s where the bad news comes in: He’s only going to be a C-tier QB. We won’t see a lot of bombs but he’ll typically make the right decision. Mertz will never be an elite college quarterback, but he has put up some fine numbers and looks comfortable behind the Gators’ offensive line. Don’t expect Mertz to rise to a Danny Wuerffel or Kyle Trask-level.

UGLY: The very end when Tennessee’s entire team left for the locker room even though Josh Heupel burned a timeout to save whatever dignity he had left. The Volunteers were embarrassed and showed a lack of class, taking a cheap shot at Mertz when he was trying to drain the clock. At least the Gators are behind their quarterback and quickly jumped to defend him. I almost put the special teams in this category as well, but didn’t want to beat a dead horse.

