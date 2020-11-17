The good, the bad and the ugly from the Vikings’ win over the Bears

Minnesota did something that was hard to see coming when the team was at 1-5 not that long ago.

The Vikings went to Chicago and beat the Bears 19-13 at Soldier Field on Monday night. With the team’s third consecutive win, it has notched its record to 4-5.

Minnesota has accomplished the impressive feat of taking a down year and making the playoffs a definite possibility. However, the Vikings still have a long way to go, as evidenced by the team’s close victory against the Bears.

Sure, a win is a win and the Bears have been good at times this year. The victory still had its faults, though.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Week 10 game:

The good: The defense

With how important this game was, there's a compelling argument to be made that this was the best performance by the Vikings defense in 2020. The Packers game was also good, so was the Lions game, but this one felt different in that there was so much to play for. The defense held the Bears offense to no points in the second half (Chicago's only second-half score came on a special teams touchdown). The defensive backs were good about getting off blocks and making plays. The group as a whole forced some timely turnovers. And the defensive front got pressure on the Bears quarterbacks all night. It was stellar team play by the unit.

The good: Kirk Cousins

When the Vikings fan base beats up on Cousins for bad games this year, they should at least give him credit when he helps the team win the game. He did just that on Monday. Cousins threw for 292 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. One thing that stood out: after Cousins threw his pick, the offense didn't end up reeling or losing focus. Unlike the Falcons game, the Vikings recovered from an early mistake and kept their composure in the big moments of the game.

The bad: The run game

The Bears offense looked outmatched, but in other phases of the game, Chicago was pretty good. The Bears defensive front kept the team in the game by stopping Dalvin Cook. Chicago kept the Minnesota run game in check by holding Cook to just 3.2 yards per carry. Cook did not have a lot of running lanes, which is a credit to the Bears plugging up holes before the Vikings star running back could get through them.

The ugly: Special teams — again

There have been a lot of positives during the win streak. The offense has found a rhythm and the defense has improved. But a negative aspect has been too hard to ignore: this special teams unit needs some work. Monday's game was no different. The Bears had a kick return for a touchdown. There was a bad long snap that led to not getting a crucial extra point. K.J. Osborn did not look great in the return game. Chicago's Anthony Miller averaged 22 yards a return on punts. Minnesota safety Josh Metellus recovered a muffed punt and Dan Bailey made a pair of field goals, but other than, the special teams looked pretty bad yet again.