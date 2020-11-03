The good, the bad and the ugly from the Vikings’ win over the Packers in Green Bay

It wasn’t perfect, but it was what the Vikings needed to get back on track.

On Sunday, Minnesota dispatched Green Bay for a victory at Lambeau Field. The Vikings needed a bit of luck, but for the most part, they were the better team.

The weather played a major factor in the game. The wind made it more difficult for kickers and quarterbacks to make plays. That must have helped the run-heavy Vikings.

Minnesota desperately needed a win like this in order to give fans any hope for 2020. The team did just that.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the Vikings game against the Packers: