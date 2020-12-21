The good, the bad and the ugly from the Vikings’ loss to the Bears

Minnesota had a Week 15 game it desperately needed to win. Due to defensive struggles, the Vikings did not pull it off.

The team now has just a 3% chance of making the postseason. The Vikings still have a chance, but it’s a long shot.

However, the team should still assess what went right and what did not throughout the 2020 season, especially in the games it lost to divisional opponents.

Chicago defeated Minnesota and now the Vikings have to figure out how they can improve in the two games remaining. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the Vikings’ most recent loss:

The good: The offense

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Against a Bears defense that is capable of getting stops, the Vikings offense was pretty successful. Minnesota put up 27 points. Dalvin Cook averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Justin Jefferson tallied 104 receiving yards. Minnesota made some costly mistakes on offense, but for the most part, the group can't be blamed for this loss.

The good: Dan Bailey

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

Bailey is back. The Vikings kicker made all three of his extra points and both of his field goals. After his horrific performance against the Buccaneers and a pretty bad one against the Jaguars, the team can take solace in the fact that their kicker has responded in a positive way.

The bad: The defense

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

The Vikings defense gave up 33 points. David Montgomery ran for 146 yards. Mitch Trubisky threw for 202 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The defense had one sack after tallying zero against the Buccaneers last game. Besides the aforementioned interception, this was a poor defensive performance. It cost Minnesota an important game.

The ugly: The Vikings' 2020 season

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

It looks like the Vikings are in a bad place. Minnesota seems unlikely to make the playoffs in 2020. The team, at 6-8, will also not be getting a top draft pick. At the moment, Minnesota has entered NFL limbo, where it can't land a top rookie and can't have a shot at a deep postseason run.