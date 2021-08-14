The good, bad and ugly of a Steelers trade for LB Joe Schobert

At this point, it is just a matter of when and not if the Pittsburgh Steelers formally announce they have made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for inside linebacker Joe Schobert. We’ve had a day to process the pending move and here is the good, bad and the ugly of what this trade will mean.

Good-Schobert is an upgrade

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact Schobert fell off a big in his only season with Jacksonville, there's no denying Schobert can play. If he can recapture the magic of his 2018 season, his coverage skills will be welcome on a defense that can never have enough versatile players.

Bad-No confidence in the inside linebackers

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Unfortunately, this move and corresponding cap hit that goes along with it tells me guys like Robert Spillane, Ulysees Gilbert, Marcus Allen and Buddy Johnson aren't playing up to par in pratice. In the two preseason games, the position has been pretty average and even Devin Bush is a question mark right now.

Ugly-No extension for T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Speaking of the salary cap, if this trade costs the Steelers half or more of their current cap space, it is highly unlikely they can allocate the funds they need to give T.J. Watt his new contract unless they are willing to completely re-tool their approach to contract extensions. This means Watt will be a free agent at the end of the season.

