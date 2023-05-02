The good, the bad and the ugly of the Steelers 2023 NFL draft

Now that we’ve had some time to step back and give the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL draft class a better look, it’s time for some analysis. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of the NFL draft.

The good

This was a tough call because there was a lot to love about this draft. Whether you want to talk about the Steelers getting offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round or tight end Darnell Washington in the third round, you can’t go wrong with the good.

The bad

We just aren’t sold on the idea of linebacker Nick Herbig being an edge in this defense. His game is great and he’s fun to watch but the Steelers need a player who can come in and be in the rotation right away and we aren’t sure if Herbig is that guy.

The ugly

There is no good candidate for this one but just hear me out. The ugly of this draft is that there is going to be a lot of pressure on this rookie class to perform. Even the veterans on this team are young and there could be three or four players from this class playing starter snaps from the jump. This team will be young but dangerous.

