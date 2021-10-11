The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the Sooners 55-48 win over the Longhorns

The 2021 Red River Showdown did not disappoint in terms of drama and excitement. The Texas Longhorns were in complete control of the football game through the first 30 minutes. Still, they didn’t do enough to ensure victory as the Oklahoma Sooners stormed back from 18 down at halftime to win a thrilling meeting between the two bitter rivals.

There was a lot to like from the Oklahoma Sooners performance on Saturday and a lot they need to improve upon.

The most important thing that will happen this week will be what happens at quarterback. And with that, let’s take a look at this week’s version of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the Oklahoma Sooners 55-48 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Good: Lincoln Riley’s Decision

It’s never an easy thing to replace your starting quarterback. Given that Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley was in the same situation with quarterback Spencer Rattler a year ago probably made the decision even more difficult.

In hindsight, it proved to be the right decision, and it remained the right decision as Riley stuck with true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. Spencer Rattler didn’t have it on Saturday, and there have been few games in 2021 in which he has.

Two more turnovers bring Rattler’s total to seven in six games. And as much as it was about the turnovers, it was about the time of the game in which they took place.

The Sooners were down just 14-7 after the offense scored, and the defense forced a three and out. Oklahoma was driving, and a miscommunication between Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner led to the interception. Texas would go on to score on the ensuing drive.

A little bit later in the game, with the score 28-17, on the first play from scrimmage after the Sooners’ defense forced a punt, Rattler attempted to avoid pressure and after running into his offensive lineman had the ball ripped out by Ben Davis and recovered by Demarvion Overshown.

Again, Texas took the turnover and drove for a touchdown to make it 35-17.

Twice Oklahoma had a chance to either tie or take a big bite out of the Longhorns’ lead, and both times Spencer Rattler turned the ball over.

Caleb Williams helped spark the Oklahoma Sooners offense, who then outscored the Longhorns 38-13 the rest of the way.

While Lincoln Riley hasn’t indicated what he would do at quarterback, the Oklahoma offense just looked differently with Williams at the helm.

With the in-game move, Lincoln Riley showed that he’s not above removing his starting quarterback or any other player if they’re not performing well. He did it last year and proved it again this year. And it was the right move. Regardless of how the game turned out, it would have been the right call to sit him down for a bit. Unlike last year with Tanner Mordecai, however, Caleb Williams wasn’t giving the job back.

The Bad: OU was not Worthy

Nothing will deflate a team and a crowd more than a one-play drive. Especially a one-play drive that was the first play of the drive.

What looked like to be a safe play for Casey Thompson to get his feet underneath him turned into a WR screen that went for 75 yards. Xavier Worthy made several Sooners miss before turning on the jets and racing to the end zone for the game’s opening score.

This one play continued to display the tackling issues that have plagued the Sooners in several games in 2021.

That opening play was a microcosm of just what Xavier Worthy would do to the Sooners on Saturday. Worthy ended the day catching nine of 11 targets for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

All game long, the Sooners struggled with Worthy’s speed, and that’s something Alex Grinch will have to take a look at when they review the secondary this week.

It was an all-time outstanding performance from a player that will be giving the Sooners nightmares for the next couple of years.

The Ugly: The Opening Two Minutes

Xavier Worthy was a big part of the way the game started for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, the offense went three and out and was forced to punt the ball back to the Longhorns.

Michael Turk had his kick blocked on the punt, and the Longhorns recovered on the Sooners’ two-yard line. Two plays later, the Longhorns had a 14-0 lead.

In the first two minutes of the game, the Sooners showed poor execution in all three phases of the game. The defense couldn’t tackle. The run game couldn’t get any push. The offensive line wasn’t able to protect Spencer Rattler on third and long. And finally, the special teams had a kick blocked.

That’s about as poor of a start as one could imagine for a team.

To turn the ugly into a thing of beauty, though, the Sooners kept fighting. Despite the start. Despite the turnovers. Despite the big plays allowed. Despite all the points allowed. Despite all of that, the Oklahoma Sooners kept fighting.

Down 18 going into the second half, the lead looked insurmountable with how the Texas Longhorns played on offense. But the Sooners’ defense stiffened up in the second half. The offense led by Caleb Williams, Kennedy Brooks, and Marvin Mims were explosive, efficient, and effective as the Sooners outscored Texas 35-10 in the second half on their way to the improbable come from behind win.

The Oklahoma Sooners and the coaching staff deserve a ton of credit for the belief and the mental fortitude they displayed to work themselves back into that game after falling behind as big as they did against the Texas Longhorns.

It’s a game that will live on in the minds of those that played in it and those that witnessed it.

