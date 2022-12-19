Good, Bad, Ugly: Situational football cost Cowboys the most vs Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys gave away yet another game in the 2022 season where they had a double-digit lead in the second half to a team with a losing record. That’s extremely embarrassing.

This is what the Cowboys of the 21st century have become; an organization that stumbles its way through seasons and finds new ways to lose. After blowing another game, and now sitting with a record of 10-4, the Cowboys don’t feel like a team on the brink of competing for a Super Bowl. Dallas feels more like a team that is about to implode with another late-season swoon.

Players may change, and coaches may change, but the results for the Cowboys haven’t.

There was no reason the Cowboys should have lost this game. Up 27-10 in the third quarter, yet here the team was to remind everyone again, that nothing is a given with the Cowboys.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly in the Week 15 disaster.

The Good: CeeDee Lamb

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

There shouldn’t be any more questions about if Lamb is a legit No. 1 WR, and he had another big game against the Jaguars. Lamb caught all seven of his targets for 126 yards.

One of Lamb’s best attributes is his run after the catch ability, and it was on display in this game. Lamb’s biggest gain of the game was a 39-yard play where he made the catch, reversed field and found open space.

The Jaguars couldn’t cover Lamb and he needed more than just seven targets because he was one of the real bright spots in the loss.

The Bad: The defense, especially pass defense

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Injuries are forcing the defenses’ hand as Dan Quinn’s unit seems to be losing players every week. The Jaguars have a good passing offense, and they tore apart the Cowboys’ secondary as quarterback Trevor Lawrence picked on everyone not named Trevon Diggs.

Second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph got most of the attention and got beat for two scores. Joseph got burned most of the game and his biggest mistake was getting beat on the double move in the third quarter. With the Cowboys up 17, and with all the momentum, Joseph bit on the stop-and-go from Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones and allowed a 59-yard touchdown.

TREVOR LAWRENCE 🚀 ZAY JONES

pic.twitter.com/kS0WsHQ4ZB — PFF (@PFF) December 18, 2022

Joseph was also beat for a short score by veteran receiver Marvin Jones, which led to his benching.

However, the blame isn’t just on Joseph, the entire pass defense was scorched by Lawrence, who threw for 318 yards and four scores. Zay Jones had three touchdowns on the game and the Cowboys couldn’t manage to get pressure on Lawrence. That led to open receivers and rough day for the passing defense.

The entire defense was terrible, surrendering 503 yards of total offense. Allowing 192 yards on the ground was almost as ugly as the passing defense as the Cowboys had no answers for stopping the Jaguars.

The Good: Dak Prescott

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

It was a good day for the signal caller, for the most part. Prescott was extremely efficient with close to 77% completion percentage and throwing for three scores.

The offense depended on Prescott to bail them out of some tough third-down situations and he obliged by helping them convert on over 56% of their third downs in the game. Prescott’s prettiest throw was a perfect strike to tight end Peyton Hendershot for a 20-yard touchdown.

Dak dime to Peyton Hendershot for 20 yards and the TD Cowboys 14, Jaguars 0pic.twitter.com/HbkwaRoGzX — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 18, 2022

Prescott finished the game throwing for 256 yards and three scores, but also used his legs to convert on two third-down runs on their drive to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Ugly: Situational football

The Cowboys felt like they were in control for most of the game, but they lost in part because they failed at horribly at situational football.

As good as Prescott was in the game, he had two major gaffes that cannot be overlooked, and it’s an issue that continues to arise weekly. On Dallas’ first drive, the faced a third-and-seven when Prescott stepped up in the pocket and tried to force the ball to wide receiver Noah Brown.

The pass had a minimal chance at being complete, while Prescott had yards of green grass in front of him and could’ve run for the first down. It’s a trend that’s been seen all too often this season, Prescott refuses to use his legs, instead trying to force throws. If Prescott uses his legs, the Cowboys move the ball into field goal range and likely score points.

Another mistake from Prescott occurred in a similar situation in the third quarter. The Cowboys were up 24-10, had just gotten a turnover and were in position to nail the game shut. On 3rd-and-3, Prescott was pressured and rolled to his right, he had a wide open Brown for the first down to move the chains. Instead, Prescott throws a hero ball to running back Tony Pollard down the sideline.

Yet another instance where Prescott tried a low-percentage play instead of taking the easy first down, which had the potential to lead to a touchdown instead of the three points on a field goal.

Prescott continues to miss on these opportunities this season and it was one of the things that cost the Cowboys the game.

Mike McCarthy’s game management was also an issue.

When the Cowboys got the ball late in the fourth quarter after forcing a Lawrence fumble, the offense needed to run the clock, waste the Jaguars’ timeouts and get a first down to win.

After running on the first two plays and not getting much, the Cowboys were facing a third down and long, with the Jaguars down to their last timeout. McCarthy chose to get aggressive and throw the ball rather than running it and forcing Jacksonville to use their final timeout.

Not running the ball forcing the jaguars to use their last timeout is why we lost the game — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 18, 2022

The call to throw it was a bad decision, the low percentage throw down the field was a huge mistake that didn’t pay off. A safe throw to the tight end, or anything that had a higher rate of conversion would have been the smarter play. The result was an incompletion, the Jaguars kept their timeout and got the ball back with the ability to stop the clock in their back pocket.

It played out how many bad decisions do in the NFL. The Jaguars went down the field, tied the game and won it in overtime.

Situational football was the biggest problem for the Cowboys in the overtime loss in Week 15.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire