Good, Bad, Ugly: Red-zone offense dampens enthusiasm from Cowboys’ stellar defensive effort

The Dallas Cowboys needed to go into Washington and earn a victory to gain separation in the tightening NFC East. Mission accomplished. The Cowboys limped their way to a 27-20 win over the Football Team and opened a three-game lead in the division with just four games to play.

After head coach Mike McCarthy declared his team would win the rivalry contest, the game took on more meaning and it was up to the Cowboys to make a prophet out of him. Dallas came out firing on all cylinders, putting up 18 points in the first quarter and taking a 24-0 lead into halftime. Yet the Cowboys had a difficult time putting Washington to bed in the final 30 minutes. It was an ugly and confusing second half of football where the Cowboys looked nothing like they did early on.

The Cowboys got the win in the end and now sport a 9-4 record and have won seven consecutive conference matchups. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly in the Week 14 win for the Cowboys.

The Good: Micah Parsons

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many words left to describe how good Parsons is and every week he’s making a game-altering play. On fourth-and-2 with the Cowboys leading 11-0, Parsons got a huge sack and forced a fumble from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The ball was picked up by defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who returned it 37-yards for the score to open an 18-0 lead.

Parsons wasn’t done, however. On the next possession, Parsons got his second sack of the game on a third down and entered the franchise history books.

With 2.0 sacks in today's game, Micah Parsons is the first Cowboys rookie to have three multi-sack games in his rookie season. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 12, 2021

In the game, Parsons had two sacks, two QB hits, a tackle for a loss, and forced a holding call to end another drive. Parsons continues to be a game wrecker and he dominated against the Football Team.

The Bad: Dak Prescott

There’s no way to sugar coat it, Prescott doesn’t look anything like the player he was earlier in the season. Prescott threw two terrible interceptions and could have thrown a few more if the defense hadn’t dropped them.

The pick-six late in the fourth quarter gave Washington life and might have been the worst throw of Prescott’s career.

This is an inexcusable throw from Dak Prescott. Pick 6. pic.twitter.com/LfxlvL9pe0 — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) December 12, 2021

Prescott wound up throwing for 211 yards but had a completion percentage of just 56.4% as he refused to run for yards on multiple occasions when he could’ve gotten positive gains. The Cowboys got the win, but Prescott didn’t offer much of a helping hand.

The Good: Randy Gregory

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The defensive end made big plays in his return from a four-game absence. Gregory had his first career interception in the first quarter to swing the momentum after Prescott’s interception gave Washington great field position.

Gregory avoided a cut block and tipped the pass to himself before returning it deep into Washington territory. The Dallas offense would score a touchdown just five plays later to go up double digits.

However, the biggest play from Gregory occurred late in the fourth quarter.

With the Cowboys clinging to a seven-point lead, Gregory ended the comeback with a sack and forced fumble of quarterback Kyle Allen.

Two more game changing plays from Gregory, who continues to impress at every opportunity.

The Good: The defensive effort

It took a miraculous touchdown catch, defensive score and a prevent drive that resulted in a score to get the Football Team to put up 20 points in the Dallas defense. Dan Quinn’s unit totaled five sacks, forced three fumbles, had one interception, and scored a touchdown while giving up just 224 total yards.

Micah Parsons is locked in as NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has a legitimate chance at also being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. No player has won both since Lawrence Taylor (Video: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/UJ2MFQLvYu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2021

The secondary also pitched in, holding star wide receiver Terry McLaurin without a catch. It was an impressive performance from the Cowboys’ defense, who was a major reason the team won the game.

The Bad: Offensive line play

It wasn’t a great showing for the offensive line, who played a part in Prescott getting sacked four times. The Washington defense was down three of their top five defensive linemen and the Dallas offensive line had some issues keeping them away from Prescott.

The unit also had trouble opening up holes in the running game, paving the way for just 3.5 yards a carry. It wasn’t a stellar performance for an offensive line that is struggling to find its groove.

The Ugly: Red-zone offense

It’s been a major issue this season, especially on the road, and the problem reared its ugly head once again in this game. The Cowboys were just 1-5 on their red-zone trips while the game was in question, resulting in one trip into the end zone and a totaling just 18 points.

Dallas didn’t have many issues moving the ball and had great field position on a number of occasions thanks to the defense, but the offense bogged down in the money part of the field.

There were sacks on two of their red zone trips and a pass interference penalty contributed to kicking another field goal instead of putting six points on the scoreboard.

It was an ugly day at the office in the red zone for the Cowboys offense and if they score more touchdowns, the game likely isn’t as close.

