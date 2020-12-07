Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ win over Eagles

The Green Bay Packers scored 23 straight points after falling behind 3-0 early Sunday and then held on for a comfortable 30-16 victory over Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, and Aaron Jones slammed the door shut with a 77-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes left. The Packers are now 9-3 and in second place in the NFC after 12 games.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers’ 30-16 win over the Eagles in Week 13:

The Good

Two Aarons: Rodgers and Jones combined for almost 450 total yards and were responsible for all four touchdowns. Rodgers was decisive and accurate, and Jones delivered the dagger late. Pass-rush: The Packers tallied seven sacks, including two from Kinglsey and 1.5 each from both Rashan Gary and Za'Darius Smith. Six different players had at least a half-sack, and the Packers finished with 11 total quarterback hits. The constant pressure affected both Eagles quarterbacks, but especially Carson Wentz in the first half. Davante Adams: His incredible season rages on. Adams caught 10 more passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including an incredible leaping catch on fourth down. Later, his 42-yard catch in heavy traffic was described by coach Matt LaFleur as one of the best he's ever seen. In just 10 games, Adams has 84 catches, 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns. Offensive line: The starting five was reshuffled again to account for injuries, but once again the five selected by LaFleur performed against a talented opponent. The line was responsible for just one sack, and the Packers rushed for almost 150 yards. To win, the Eagles defensive line needed to dominate the game, but it didn't happen. Gold zone: The Packers scored touchdowns on both trips inside the red zone on Sunday, bringing their touchdown scoring percentage inside 20 yards to nearly 76 percent this season. Only the Arizona Cardinals have been better this season. Davante Adams scored both red zone touchdowns. Packers defense: A little credit for the Packers defense. The Eagles completed only 11 total passes and had just 161 net passing yards. Disregarding the punt return touchdown, the defense allowed just 10 points, and the Eagles finished with under 300 total yards. Carson Wentz was pulled from the game with 79 passing yards on 6-of-15 passing, and Miles Sanders finished with only 31 rushing yards.

The bad

Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The MVS rollercoaster is dipping again. On Sunday, he received his first two targets since his overtime fumble in Indianapolis. One ended in a drop, and one was a misfire. The drop was another egregious one, especially for a player whose value is derived from being a deep threat. It was a perfect ball from Aaron Rodgers. The drop negated a gain of 50 or more. Later, the Eagles dumped MVS for a loss on a jet sweep. It was a strong defensive play. To his credit, Valdes-Scantling worked his tail off blocking for Aaron Jones on the long, game-clinching touchdown. His effort was vital to the score. Fourth-quarter stretch: The Packers allowed the Eagles back into the game with a horrid stretch in the fourth quarter. The offense went three-and-out twice, the defense gave up a long scoring drive to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the special teams allowed a long punt return touchdown. A 23-3 lead evaporated in just minutes. The Packers can't afford these disappearing acts. A similar one cost them dearly a few weeks back in Indianapolis.

The ugly

Another punt return touchdown allowed. For the second time in a month, the Packers allowed a returner to race through the coverage unit and score a long punt return touchdown. In Week 10, it was Keelan Cole of the Jacksonville Jaguars producing a 91-yard score. On Sunday, rookie Jalen Reagor covered 77 yards on his way to a touchdown. The score narrowed the Packers' lead to seven points in the fourth quarter. Consider this: only four punts in the entire NFL have been returned for touchdowns this season. The Packers have allowed half of them. Opponents are averaging almost 20 yards per punt return against the Packers this season.