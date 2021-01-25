Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ season-ending loss to Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 season ended one game short of the Super Bowl LV thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who escaped Lambeau Field with a 31-26 win over Matt LaFleur’s team in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Packers never held a lead and failed on three different opportunities to take the lead or tie late in the game.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the heartbreaking defeat:

The Good

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jaire Alexander: We can debate who the second-best player on the field was Sunday, but there's no argument over No. 1. Alexander was the definition of elite, producing a pair of crucial interceptions in the fourth quarter and playing blanket coverage throughout the contest. He broke up a pass to Chris Godwin and was in perfect coverage on Adrian Amos' interception. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Aaron Rodgers knew he'd need big plays from MVS, and the young receiver delivered. Of his four catches, three gained 20 or more yards, including a 50-yard touchdown that tied the game in the first half. His rollercoaster season ended with a peak. Back-to-back touchdown drives: Credit the Packers for a terrific response after falling down 28-10. Rodgers led the offense on back-to-back touchdown drives, completing 13 total passes and throwing both touchdown passes on the two possessions. Amos' interception was the defensive stop sandwiched between. A potential blowout became a true fourth-quarter fight. Run defense: The Packers allowed 3.2 yards per rush and were terrific stuffing the run on first down. Leonard Fournette did bust loose for a 20-yard touchdown that featured multiple missed tackles, but on the other 22 carries, Tampa Bay averaged only 2.6 yards per carry.

The Bad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter of their NFC Championship game

12 important misses from the passing game: Six incompletions on two different failed red-zone trips and six-straight failed passing plays after Jaire Alexander interceptions made all the difference. The Packers had two dreadful series inside the 10-yard line, leading to two field goals. And after each of Alexander's interceptions, the Packers threw three straight times, didn't get a first down and punted. The game was lost for many reasons, but twelve failed plays with the ball in the MVP's hands certainly played a big role. Turnovers: Two uncharacteristic giveaways handed the Buccaneers 14 points. Rodgers threw his sixth interception of the season (and third to Tampa Bay), while Aaron Jones lost just the fourth fumble of his career. While the Bucs scored two touchdowns after two takeaways, the Packers got just one touchdown and seven points following their three takeaways. Third down defense: At one point in the first half, the Buccaneers had seven third-down conversions gaining 143 total yards. For much of the first half, big third-down passing plays were the only positive plays being generated by Tom Brady's offense. The Bucs converted their first six third downs and finished with nine total third-down conversions and one more on fourth down.

Story continues

The Ugly

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin King. The Packers cornerback was negatively involved with three of the game's biggest plays. He mistimed his jump badly and allowed Mike Evans to catch an uncontested 15-yard touchdown on third down on the Bucs' first series. Inexplicably, he let Scotty Miller get behind his coverage for a 39-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half. It was the biggest single mistake of the Packers' season. And finally, he drew the game-sealing pass interference penalty when he tugged the jersey of Tyler Johnson on a crossing route on third down. In terms of impact on a game, it'd be difficult for a cornerback to hurt his team more than King did Sunday. His lapses created 14 points and essentially ended the game. The Packers' top pick in 2017, King is an unrestricted free agent and unlikely to be back in Green Bay in 2021.