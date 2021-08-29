Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ preseason defeat to Bills

The Green Bay Packers failed to score any points in a 19-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon, capping off a winless preseason (0-3) in the process.

Once again, the Packers sat 31 veteran players, paving the way for backups to make an impression in their quest for a roster spot. The Bills took an opposite approach, playing quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the team’s starters for most of the first half.

With that in mind, here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from preseason Week 3:

The Good

Young offensive linemen: For the second straight week, versatile rookie Royce Newman got the start at right guard. He didn't disappoint. Newman was a menace in the run game and didn't allow a single quarterback pressure. It sure looks like Newman will be the team's starter at right guard for Week 1 against the Saints. Left tackle Yosh Nijman and left guard Jon Runyan were also impressive in the running game. Both will play important roles as depth pieces headed into the season. Jordan Love on play-action: Love was money when utilizing play-action, best highlighted by an anticipatory throw he made to Malik Taylor on an out route with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter. The Packers faked a run to AJ Dillon and before Taylor could even reach the top of his route, Love threw a perfectly timed pass toward the sideline for a 15-yard completion and first down. Play-action is a staple of coach Matt LaFleur's offense, and Love appears to have a good handle on executing it. Malik Taylor against Bills' starting cornerbacks: For the second straight week he was the team's leading receiver (69 yards). His best play came on a contested catch along the sideline on a free play after the Bills jumped offside. He also beat Tre'Davious White for a completion. Taylor has had the best preseason of any Packers receiver, finishing with 14 catches for 185 yards in three games. Jack Heflin's effort: Every year the Packers seem to find a diamond in the rough in rookie free agency. This year's undrafted free agent gem appears to be defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who has now had three solid showings in the preseason. On every play his effort is apparent. His motor runs hot and it shows on tape, which will undoubtedly impress Green Bay's coaching staff. On Saturday he had an impressive tackle for loss on a play where he shot through the line of scrimmage to bring down a Bills runner in the backfield. Heflin finished the preseason with six quarterback pressures and four hits, which led the entire defense. It's more likely than not Heflin will be playing meaningful snaps for the Packers this season. Young linebackers: Isaiah McDuffie, De'Jon Harris and Ray Wilborn all had solid showings and were PFF's top three highest-graded defensive players against the Bills. McDuffie was sent on a blitz on seven different occasions and delivered with four pass-rush wins and a sack. He also led the team in tackles (nine) and snaps played (68). McDuffie should play a role as a backup linebacker and special-teamer during the regular season.

The Bad

Jordan Love's decision-making: It was only Love's second time playing in an NFL game, which predictably produced a mixed bag of results. He threw an ugly interception to Micah Hyde in the end zone after throwing off his back foot, one of the cardinal sins of being a quarterback. He later threw into traffic on third down in the red zone. He'll need to learn to avoid the turnover-worthy plays. Isaac Yiadom against Bills' starting receivers: The Packers traded Josh Jackson to the Giants for Yiadom in a player-for-player swap after the first preseason game. So far, the results have been moot. Yiadom gave up six catches in coverage on Saturday against Buffalo, including the game's opening touchdown. It's safe to say his spot on the final roster is no guarantee. Jace Sternberger in the run game: He just doesn't have the strength to hold up at the point of attack against much bigger defensive ends. Time is running out for the third-year tight end. With the current makeup of the Packers' tight end room, is there a reason to keep Sternberger around?

The Ugly

Open field tackling: You would've thought the Packers were playing on skates with the way Bills receivers were avoiding tackles. Cornerback Kabion Ento may have cost himself a roster spot over his performance as a tackler this preseason. A perfect example of this can be seen on a catch and run by Bills receiver Gabriel Davis with 0:33 remaining in first quarter. Ento had a chance to bring Davis down for a gain of about 10 yards near the first down marker but whiffed, which allowed Davis to run an additional 15 yards down the sideline for a chunk gain. Ento, a converted receiver, is solid in coverage, but can't be relied on in one-on-one situations in the open field. It's a similar story for undrafted rookie safety Christian Uphoff. Both are in danger of missing the cut for the final roster.

