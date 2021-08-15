Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ preseason opener against Texans

The Green Bay Packers’ 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans in Saturday night’s preseason opener was a predictable mix bag of results, especially with 30 veteran players sitting out of the contest.

The other 60 players on the roster had good moments but were mostly handled by the visiting Texans at Lambeau Field.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the preseason opener:

The good

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrates a catch during the preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

– Devin Funchess: The veteran receiver caught a game-high six passes for 70 yards in his first game on an NFL field since Week 1 of 2019. He was plucking the ball out of the air, including one sprawling catch on a throw over the middle from Jordan Love. Matt LaFleur was also pleased with his effort in the run game as a blocker. – No injuries: Sitting 30 players helped, but the Packers didn't have a notable injury coming out of Saturday night. Jordan Love might have dinged up his shoulder, but the issue didn't sound serious and he said he's confident he'll play next week. Escaping the preseason without a major injury is the goal of every coach. Good start. – Screen play touchdown: The Packers' lone touchdown was perfectly executed. When a screen works, it's a thing of beauty. The timing was perfect between Jordan Love and Kylin Hill, and the rookie running back did a terrific job setting up blocks with vision and patience. Josh Myers and Lucas Patrick both delivered blocks out in front of the screen. Hill did the rest, weaving his way to the end zone. – Oren Burks going downhill: Get Burks moving forward and good things happen, at least in the first half on Saturday night. Joe Barry blitzed his fourth-year linebacker several times, creating havoc nearly every time, and Burks was quick to shoot gaps and find the ball in the run game. He finished with a team-high seven tackles and two tackles for losses, including a sack. – Jordan Love: He led just one scoring drive, but his one half of work was still encouraging. The second-year quarterback looked poised and confident in the pocket during his NFL debut, and at one point in the second quarter, he completed six straight passes – including two on third down – to march the Packers down the field. His shoulder got dinged up or he would have played into the second half. From a process standpoint, Love's performance was positive. – Malik Taylor: Funchess got the headlines, but Taylor was equally as good, catching five passes and doing all the little things necessary for a receiver to make the roster. He blocked well, including one terrific block springing a first down for Amari Rodgers, and he was the preferred gunner on special teams. When Taylor was replaced on special teams, the big returns started happening.

The bad

Houston Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (91) recovers a fumble against Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) and offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (78) during their football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

– Dominated in the run game: The Packers were outgained 170 to 49 in the run game. The Texans averaged 4.9 yards per carry and got three runs of at least 10 yards, including a late 25-yard touchdown from Darius Jackson. The Packers needed 32 yards late in the fourth quarter from Dexter Williams just to get to 49 total. A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill and Patrick Taylor carried 15 times for just 21 yards. Matt LaFleur was understandably not happy with the blocking up front. – Josh Jackson: The fourth-year cornerback played the majority of the first half but probably hurt his chances of making the roster. The Texans completed at least six passes into his coverage, including a pair on third downs. He gave up too much separation as a perimeter corner. Meanwhile, Kabion Ento – one of Jackson's roster competitors – snagged an interception in the first half. – Three turnovers: The Packers gave the ball away three times, including once on a strip-sack late in the half and another on a fumbled exchange between quarterback Kurt Benkert and running back Kylin Hill. Benkert will want his fourth-quarter interception back, too. All three turnovers were avoidable mistakes.

The ugly

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) mishandles a kick during their preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

– Special teams: Let's be fair to Maurice Drayton. Special teams almost always look out of sorts during a preseason opener. There are so many moving parts to keep organized, and things go wrong. But the Packers special teams – a problem area last year – was a mess again for much of Saturday night. The Texans averaged nearly 20 yards over five punt returns, Kylin Hill got nothing going as a kick returner, Amari Rodgers fumbled into the end zone on one punt return in the second half, and Dexter Williams nearly allowed a blocked punt in the end zone. A combination of bad punting and poor coverage contributed to the recurring issues covering the punts.

