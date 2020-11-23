Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 34-31 overtime loss

The Green Bay Packers let a 14-point halftime lead slip away and then lost to the Indianapolis Colts after a heartbreaking turnover in overtime on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts scored 17 straight points to open the second half and then kicked a 39-yard game-winning field goal after Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled on the second play of the extra period.

The Packers are now 7-3 after losing their third game in the last six weeks.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from Sunday’s loss in Indianapolis:

The Good

First half: The Packers raced out to leads of 21-7 and 28-14 in the first half and looked primed for an impressive road win. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, and the Packers scored four total touchdowns against the NFL's fourth-ranked scoring defense. Takeaways: The defense produced two first-half turnovers, which the Packers turned into 14 points. Raven Greene punched the ball out on the Colts' first possession, creating a fumble recovered by Darnell Savage. Later, Billy Winn tipped a pass to Christian Kirksey for an interception. Elgton Jenkins: The Packers' ultra-versatile offensive lineman moved from left guard to center after Corey Linsley went down early in the contest. Jenkins has played snaps and handled his business at four different positions this season. Rookie Jon Runyan played left guard and wasn't overmatched.

The Bad

Third quarter: The Packers ran six plays. The Colts scored 11 points. It was a dominant, game-shifting quarter produced by the home team. The Colts took control of the game and the Packers never really recovered. Second-half defense: The Colts scored on four straight possessions to start the second half. Frank Reich's team came out running the football to start the third quarter and Mike Pettine's defense had few answers. The Colts ran 36 plays to the Packers' six during a stretch starting in the third quarter and extending into the fourth. Darrius Shepherd: The second-year receiver returned seven kicks for 138 yards, good for a pedestrian average of 19.7. He also fumbled away a kickoff return. The Colts' special teams didn't fear him at all. In fact, they were begging him to return kicks. The Packers need Tyler Ervin back. JK Scott: Even indoors, Scott really struggled. He averaged just 39 yards over three punts and didn't have a punt over 40 yards. He was questionable due to a personal matter.

The Ugly

Turnovers. After five total turnovers in the first nine games, the Packers turned the ball over a season-high four times in Indianapolis. The third turnover, a fumble from kick returner Darris Shepherd, set up the Colts' go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. The fourth turnover, a fumble from Marquez Valdes-Scantling, set up the Colts' game-winning field goal in overtime. In the first half, Aaron Rodgers and Corey Linsley botched a snap, and Rodgers was picked off by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. The four turnovers were the most from a Packers team since 2017. Beating a good team on the road is hard. Doing it with four giveaways became too tall of a task for the Packers.