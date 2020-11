The Green Bay Packers improved to 6-2 at the halfway mark of the 2020 season with a 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Kyle Shanahan’s team was undermanned, but the Packers won’t apologize for cruising to a convincing win, especially on a short week and in last year’s house of horrors.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers’ win: