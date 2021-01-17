Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 32-18 win over Rams in divisional round

The Green Bay Packers are headed back to the NFC Championship Game after clobbering the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers produced nearly 500 total yards of offense and allowed only three scoring drives by the Rams, resulting in a comfortable 14-point win.

Here’s a breakdown of the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers’ 32-18 win over the Rams:

The Good

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is all smiles as he approaches the line of scrimmage to down the ball to end the game and a victory against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Offensive line: Aaron Rodgers wasn't sacked, and the three Packers running backs produced 191 total rushing yards. Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins, Corey Linsley, Lucas Patrick and Rick Wagner controlled the game from start to finish against one of the NFL's best fronts. Pass-rush: The Packers delivered four sacks and seven total quarterback hits. Jared Goff was under pressure on roughly 50 percent of his drop backs, per Next Gen Stats. Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Za'Darius Smith turned up the heat and helped deliver key stops. Situational football: The offense converted 8-of-12 opportunities on third down, while the defense gave up just two conversions on third or fourth down. The Packers also scored touchdowns on three of their first four red zone trips. Once again, Matt LaFleur's team dominated situationally. Matt LaFleur: The Packers playcaller crafted the perfect plan for attacking the NFL's No. 1 defense. He stuck with the run, moved Davante Adams around to get him involved and dialed up big-play opportunities with play-action. The plan was sound and his players executed beautifully. No turnovers: The Packers provided the Rams with a few chances, but the game ended without a single turnover. The underdog visitors needed one or two to spring the upset. The Packers are now 11-0 when not turning the ball over this season.

The Bad

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) drops a pass against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams (31) during their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Missed opportunities on offense. The Packers finished with 32 points and 484 total yards against the NFL's best defense in both categories, but the damage could have been so much more. Aaron Rodgers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling failed to connect in the end zone on the first drive, eventually resulting in a field goal instead of a touchdown in the red zone. Rodgers missed Valdes-Scantling deep for what could have been a 92-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Allen Lazard dropped what would have been a 60-yard touchdown three plays later. Without the missed opportunities, the Packers could have easily scored 40 or more points. This offense dominated while still leaving a bunch of production on the field.

The Ugly

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is shaken up during an extra point during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Special teams strike again. It wouldn't be a Packers game this season without at least one special teams mistake. Shawn Mennenga's group keeps finding ways to mess it up. On Saturday, a terribly inaccurate snap from Hunter Bradley on an extra point resulted in a circus-like play. JK Scott couldn't get the ball down, and when the play broke down, he decided to lateral the ball to kicker Mason Crosby, who quickly got tackled down by Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. The veteran kicker appeared to injure his shoulder on the play. The mistake only ended up costing the Packers one point, but these kind of procedural errors can't be happening in January.