Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 31-24 win over Lions

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title and jumped the New Orleans Saints for the top spot in the NFC by beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers produced four total touchdowns, helping the Packers improve to 10-3 after 13 games.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers’ 31-24 win over the Lions:

The Good

Aaron Rodgers: For the 12th time in 13 games, Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes and finished with a passer rating over 100.0. He completed 78.8 percent of his passes and averaged 8.8 yards per attempt during a pristine quarterbacking performance. He also ran in a touchdown. Situational football: The Packers were 8-for-11 converting third downs and 3-for-3 scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Opening the third quarter: The Packers went on a 14-play touchdown drive to start the second half, and then scored again after the defense forced a quick three-and-out. A tie game at halftime quickly turned into a 28-14 lead for the Packers, creating the game-changing swing. Davante/MVS: The Packers' receiver duo combined for 13 catches, 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Adams caught a 56-yard touchdown on the first drive, setting the new Packers record for consecutive games with a touchdown at eight, while Valdes-Scantling had five first-down catches and a score. Mason Crosby: The 36-year-old kicker nailed a clutch 57-yard field goal with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, extending the Packers' lead to 10 points. He hasn't missed a field goal this season. He also saved a touchdown on a late kickoff return. Pass pro: Rodgers wasn't sacked, and he took just one hit. The Packers quarterback has been dominant from clean pockets this season.

The Bad

Another special teams mistake. The Packers special teams added to its pile of forgettable moments on Sunday, giving up a 71-yard kickoff return to Jamal Agnew after going up 31-21 late in the fourth quarter. The return led to a field goal and kept the Lions in the game. Just about every week, the Packers are making a big error in the third phase of the game. Will it bite them come playoff time? The special teams, outside of Mason Crosby, are nothing if not unreliable.

The Ugly

Penalties, especially on defense. The Packers were flagged for a season-high 12 penalties, including five by the defense on just one Lions touchdown drive in the second half. Of the 12 penalties, five gave the Lions a first down, including four on defensive holding. The offense committed two false starts and two holding penalties. The Packers haven't been a heavily penalized team in 2020, but now would be a bad time to start a trend.