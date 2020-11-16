Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 24-20 win over Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are 7-2 and sitting atop the NFC after erasing a fourth-quarter deficit and avoiding an upset with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The victory was a blast from the past – an ugly-looking win that required the defense to slam the door shut late in the contest, reminiscent of so many games in 2019.

Winning in the NFL is hard. The Packers were able to escape without Matt LaFleur’s team having its best stuff on Sunday.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers’ Week 10 win:

The Good

The pass-rush: The Packers produced 20 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and had rookie quarterback Jake Luton under pressure on 13 of 38 dropbacks. When pressured, Luton completed only one of 10 passes for seven yards and threw an interception. The Packers' pass-rush essentially ended the game over the final two defensive series. Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary combined for 16 pressures and three sacks. Aaron Rodgers: Despite playing in cold, windy conditions, the Packers quarterback was still great, especially from a clean pocket. When not facing pressure, Rodgers completed 77.5 percent of his passes and averaged 10.5 yards per attempt. He completed four of his eight passes over 10 yards. His interception was a rare combination of bad decision-making and terrible accuracy, but he bounced back late with a go-ahead touchdown drive. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He produced three catches over 20 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown he created with pure speed, and his fourth catch – an 18-yard gain on a bubble screen – set up the Packers' go-ahead score. His 22-yard catch on third down extended the Packers' second scoring drive. MVS finished with a career-high 149 receiving yards. He now has three touchdown catches in the last three games.

The Bad

Lacking energy: For the second time in as many home games, the Packers came out flat and lacked energy in the cold conditions inside a fanless Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur was especially upset about the energy level of his team throughout the contest. The Packers enjoyed a great talent advantage over the Jaguars, but Doug Marrone's team hung around and nearly pulled off the upset because they embraced the situation and played harder than the Packers. This is becoming a troubling trend for a team now holding the top spot in the NFC. The run game: The Packers ran 25 times for just 80 yards, and 20 of the yards came on a late Aaron Jones run. Both Jones and Jamaal Williams averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry. Physical up front and fast at the second level, the Jaguars gave the Packers issues when Matt LaFleur attempted to run the football. Given a chance to ice the game in the four-minute offense, the run game couldn't pick up a 3rd-and-1, forcing a punt. Oren Burks: He played just five defensive snaps, but it appeared he was primarily responsible for Jake Luton's touchdown pass to Keenan Cole in the second half. He vacated his zone in an eight-man coverage look, opening up a big enough window for Luton to squeeze the ball in to Cole for the score.

The Ugly

The Packers' punt coverage team. Punter JK Scott hit a low, line-drive punt that gave the returner plenty of space and time, but Keenan Cole was able to race 91 yards for a touchdown in the first half because Shawn Mennenga's coverage team crumbled. See below. The Packers had four players – Raven Greene, Randy Ramsey, Kamal Martin and Stanford Samuels – lined up and ignoring their gap responsibilities, creating the massive alleyway for Cole. Ty Summers had no chance in the open field. Neither did Scott. All the mistakes created one of the easiest punt return touchdowns in recent memory. https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1328053315167526915