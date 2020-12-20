Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 24-16 win over Panthers

The Green Bay Packers secured their 11th win of the 2020 season on Saturday night at Lambeau Field, using an early surge, a timely takeaway and a dominant effort in the red zone to take down the visiting Carolina Panthers.

For the second consecutive season, the Packers beat the Panthers by a 24-16 final in Green Bay.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers’ win:

The Good

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The start: The Packers scored on their first three offensive possessions and survived a pair of Panthers drives into the red zone, establishing a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter. This game looked well on its way to being the Packers' blowout of the year. Fortunately for Matt LaFleur's team, the fast start was enough for the Packers to endure a long lull to end the contest. Red zone: The Packers essentially won the game in the red zone. The offense scored a touchdown on all three trips inside the 20-yard line, while the Panthers finished 1-for-5 scoring touchdowns, including the costly turnover from Teddy Bridgewater at the goal line. The Packers got more points out of their three opportunities in the red zone (21) than the Panthers got in five (16). Aaron Jones: He finished with 158 total yards, including 145 rushing yards. He got the party started early with a 46-yard run, sparking the Packers' first touchdown drive. Of his 20 rushes, 11 gained five or more yards, including six of eight or more. Clutch Crosby: For the second straight week, veteran Packers kicker Mason Crosby made an important kick late in the game. This time, he hit from 51 yards out with just under four minutes to go, extending the Packers' lead and keeping him perfect (16-for-16) on field goals in 2020. The kick had plenty of distance. Active pass defense: The Packers broke up a season-high seven passes, including a career-high three from safety Adrian Amos. On one possession late in the second quarter, the Packers defended three straight passes and forced a punt. Four of the Packers' five starters in the secondary had a pass breakup.

The Bad

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) makes a diving tackle against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

CB Kevin King and LG Lucas Patrick. King had the fumble recovery on Bridgewater's fumble at the goal line, but he also got picked on in the passing game, missed at least two tackles and had an important penalty in the red zone that extended the Panthers' only touchdown drive. The Packers need him to be better opposite Jaire Alexander. On offense, Patrick had a tough time with Panthers rookie Derrick Brown, who beat him twice for sacks. Quickness got him beat on the first; pure power created the second. The Panthers exploited both players to keep the game close.

The Ugly

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers tries to run past Carolina Panthers' Brian Burns during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The passing game. Certifiably elite for the first 14 weeks, the Packers passing game struggled mightily against the Panthers, allowing five sacks and creating just 96 net passing yards. Aaron Rodgers averaged 4.9 yards per attempt, 3.3 net yards per attempt and 7.2 yards per completion, with just one completion over 20 yards and one touchdown pass. The Packers struggled to push the ball down the field, and the protection didn't hold up against a middling Panthers pass-rush. Davante Adams, who had a touchdown catch in eight straight games coming into Saturday night, finished with seven catches for just 42 yards and no scores. Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw just one target, and only Allen Lazard averaged more than 10 yards per catch.