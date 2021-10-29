Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 24-21 win over Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers are 7-1 and legitimized as one of the favorites in the NFC after knocking off the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium.

The Packers used two touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb, over 150 total rushing yards and three takeaways to stun the Cardinals.

The win moved Matt LaFleur to 33-7 since taking over as Packers coach, establishing a new record for both number of wins and win percentage by a coach in the first 40 games.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the 24-21 win over the Cardinals.

The Good

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Overcoming adversity: There hasn’t been a better win in the NFL this season. The Packers were without four All-Pros and four other preferred starters and still beat the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team on the road and on a short week. They even fell behind 7-0 early. What a victory.

Story of Rasul Douglas: Football is great at creating these unbelievable stories. Douglas was signed off the Cardinals practice squad on Oct. 6, returned to Arizona 22 days later as a starter for the Packers and delivered the game-sealing interception in the end zone. This is why Aaron Rodgers sometimes describes the game as “romantic.”

Randall Cobb: The veteran slot receiver has four touchdown catches in eight games and has played a huge part in two big wins. The team didn’t have its top three receivers, but Cobb stepped up and delivered two scores. He’s been well worth the sixth-round draft choice.

Yards after contact: The run blocking wasn’t always good, but A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones ran hard and powered the offense on the ground. According to Pro Football Focus, the pair rushed for 92 yards after contact on Thursday night. They were also responsible for 10 first downs or touchdowns.

Story continues

Elgton Jenkins: In what could be his final game at left tackle, Jenkins mostly shut down All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones, who finished with only two pressures. According to PFF, Jenkins allowed only 10 pressures in five starts at left tackle.

Takeaways: The Packers won the takeaway battle 3-0. The first takeaway created three free points, the second led to a touchdown, and the third sealed the game. Matt LaFleur’s team still hasn’t lost in the regular season when winning the turnover battle.

Dominique Dafney/Josiah Deguara: The H-back tandem didn’t light up the box score, but they provided the offense with a huge boost. Both delivered key blocks in the run game, and Deguara delivered a pivotal third-down conversion in the second half. More will be expected of both if Robert Tonyan misses significant time.

The Bad

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6).

Red-zone offense: The Cardinals loaded the box and dared the Packers to throw the ball inside the 10-yard line. It was a smart strategy considering Green Bay’s personnel at receiver and the success of the Packers’ run game. Sometimes, the defense dictates play calls and the players need to execute. Two failures in the scoring area nearly cost Matt LaFleur’s team a win.

Red-zone run defense: The Packers defense delivered the final stop in the red zone, but it wasn’t pretty for the group inside the 20-yard for much of the game. The Cardinals scored three easy touchdowns on run plays against five-man boxes. Arizona did a nice job spreading out the defense in the red zone to create the favorable running opportunities.

Amari Rodgers: The Packers’ third-round pick dropped a pass and fumbled on a punt return. The season is eight games old, but everything looks like it’s still moving too fast for the rookie. His two touches created 18 total yards.

The Ugly

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

More injuries: A team already riddled with injuries took more hits on Thursday night. Rookie running back Kylin Hill suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury on a kick return in the second half. Starting tight end Robert Tonyan might have suffered a significant knee injury in the fourth quarter. And defensive lineman Kingsley Keke left the game with a concussion. The Packers have the weekend to rest up, and a few key players could return next week in Kansas City, but this team is hurting.

1

1