Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ 13-7 loss to Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers’ seven-game win streak ended Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, who escaped Arrowhead Stadium with a 13-7 victory over Matt LaFleur’s team.

The Packers struggled on offense without Aaron Rodgers and made crucial mistakes on special teams, wasting a dominant defensive performance. The loss dropped the Packers to 7-2 after nine games.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers’ defeat:

The Good

The defense: Joe Barry’s group gave up an opening-drive touchdown and couldn’t get the final stop on third down to extend the game, but everything in between was excellent. Patrick Mahomes threw for only 166 yards on 37 attempts, and the Chiefs averaged only 3.8 yards per play overall. The Packers forced a turnover on downs early and four total three-and-outs. Allowing 13 points in a game should almost always result in a win. Even so, this looks like a truly ascending defense, and the unit still doesn’t have Jaire Alexander or Za’Darius Smith.

RB A.J. Dillon: The big back keeps impressing. He turned his 12 touches into 90 total yards, and he provided a big play as a runner (game-long 15-yarder) and a receiver (21-yard catch). He actually finished the night with more receiving yards (44) than Davante Adams (42). The Packers need to keep finding ways of getting him involved. Twelve touches probably weren’t enough in a game like this one. Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 143 yards.

The Bad

Passing game against the blitz: Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made blitzing Jordan Love his primary objective on Sunday, and the plan was executed to near perfection. Love and coach Matt LaFleur couldn’t find answers. Before his 20-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, Love had completed only 5-of-16 passes for 10 yards when blitzed, per ESPN Stats and Information. LaFleur took all of the blame as a playcaller for the performance. Love didn’t handle the unrelenting pressure well, but LaFleur said he called too many long-developing plays when blitzes were expected. The result was a 2-for-12 finish on third down and just one scoring drive in 10 attempts. Credit the Chiefs for knowing exactly how to take advantage of Love’s inexperience.

The Ugly

The special teams, again: It’s always the third phase. Once again, Maurice Drayton’s special teams were a major letdown. Three avoidable mistakes in the first half were huge in deciding the game’s outcome. Mason Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal attempt when punter Corey Bojorquez didn’t get the hold right, and he had a second field goal attempt blocked due in part to a high snap from new long snapper Steven Wirtel. (The veteran kicker now has an NFL-high six missed field goals in 2021.) Later in the first half, rookie punt returner Amari Rodgers failed to catch a short punt, allowing the ball to bounce into Malik Taylor’s foot, creating a turnover that led to three quick points for the Chiefs. That’s a nine-point swing in a game that ended 13-7. Ouch.

