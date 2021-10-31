The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the Oklahoma Sooners 52-21 win over Texas Tech

On Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners provided their most impressive performance of the 2021 season in their 52-21 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. And the 31-point win didn’t even feel that close.

Oklahoma dominated the game on both sides of the ball, scoring on their final seven possessions after an opening drive punt and getting up 38-7 on Texas Tech before the Red Raiders got their second touchdown of the game late in the third quarter.

Marvin Mims bounced back from a couple of underwhelming performances to lead the way, and Mario Williams returned from injury and made some explosive plays down the field.

Making the move to cornerback, Key Lawrence provided an edge that was a game-changer on the outside for the Oklahoma Sooners’ defense.

On a day when there were so many standout performances, it isn’t easy to nail down just a few. But as we do every week in this space, let’s take a look at The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly from the Oklahoma Sooners win over Texas Tech.

Up First: The Good

The Good: Caleb Williams Impresses Again

Several weeks ago, Kirk Herbstreit called Caleb Williams “must-see T.V.” At this point in the season, few players are playing as well as the true freshman is. He had another incredible performance on Saturday against Texas Tech.

Williams’ six touchdown passes set the record for most by a true freshman and tied Landry Jones (a redshirt freshman at the time) for the most ever in a game by a freshman. He joined Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as the only Oklahoma quarterbacks to throw six touchdowns and no interceptions in a game in the history of the program.

After the opening drive that ended with a punt, Williams and the Oklahoma Sooners offense was electric, scoring on their next four drives to end the half with a 28-7 lead. The good vibes continued in the second half as the Sooners extended their lead to 38-7 before Texas Tech scored again.

By the time Caleb Williams gave way to Spencer Rattler in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma had built a 45-14 lead and had scored on seven straight drives before the true freshman exited the game.

Williams completed 23 of 30 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 13.4 yards per attempt and recorded a near-perfect 95.3 QBR per ESPN.

On a day when the running game was struggling to get going against a Texas Tech offense, Caleb Williams was the hero the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense needed. And as it has been since taking over in the Texas game, Superman came through.

Up Next: The Bad

The Bad: Isaiah Thomas was a Bad Man

It was a dominant performance from Isaiah Thomas in the first half of this game.

After Oklahoma was able to force a punt on the game’s opening drive, the Sooners’ offense stalled on their first possession, giving the ball back to Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders picked up a first down and looked to be getting something going but faced a third and 5. Quarterback Henry Colombi executed a short drop, looking to hit his tight end on a quick out to the flat. Recognizing that Colombi had reached the top of his drop and was looking to get rid of the ball quickly, Thomas pulled up from his pass rush and leaped into the air to knock the ball down as Colombi attempted to connect with Dalton Rigdon.

If connected, the play likely would have resulted in a first down, putting the Sooners’ defense on their heels. However, Thomas came through, as he did several times to stall Texas Tech drives or force a turnover.

Several series later, the Sooners were up 21-7. The Red Raiders needed a score to prevent Oklahoma from running away with the football game. Again, Texas Tech faced a third and medium situation, and this time it was Donovan Smith who attempted to hit his target again on a short pass. Thomas, who must have picked something up on film this week on Tech’s gameplan in third and medium situations, pulled up, jumped up, and deflected another pass. This time, it went into the air and came down into the waiting arms of Pat Fields.

Isaiah Thomas was already having a game when the Oklahoma Sooners had the game out of hand midway through the fourth quarter. But he decided he wasn’t done yet.

On first and 10 in Oklahoma territory, Isaiah Thomas quickly beat the right tackle with a club and arm-under pass rush and was able to knock the ball away from Smith before he could complete his throw.

It was a fantastic performance for Isaiah Thomas, who finished the day with three total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

After the bye when the competition steps up, the Oklahoma Sooners will need their captain to have more games like this for a defense that still has room to improve.

Up Next: The Ugly

The Ugly: The Running Game

A few weeks ago, the Texas Tech Red Raiders allowed TCU to rush for more than 300 yards and more than 10 yards per carry between Zach Evans and Kendre Miller. It was an area the Oklahoma Sooners should have been able to exploit this week. However, that was not the case.

Oklahoma’s rushing attack accounted for 29 yards on 13 carries in the first three quarters of the game. That doesn’t include the six-yard loss on the first-quarter sack of Caleb Williams.

The Oklahoma Sooners averaged 2.23 yards per attempt in the first three quarters of the game. Though it was clear that Lincoln Riley came into this game hoping to attack down the field, there’s no doubt he would have run the ball more had the running game been working.

On Saturday, it simply didn’t.

Oklahoma’s offensive line struggled to get much of a push as holes for Kennedy Brooks often disappeared in a hurry. The running was better in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. In the final frame, Oklahoma averaged 6.71 yards per carry.

Though it was better in the fourth, it doesn’t negate their inability to run the ball effectively through the first three quarters. With the best defenses on their schedule still to come in Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, the Sooners need to find some consistency in the running game to take some pressure off Caleb Williams.

