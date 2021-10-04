Good, Bad, Ugly and Odd: Cowboys take Panthers on wild ride to woodshed

The Dallas Cowboys handed the Carolina Panthers their first loss of the season Sunday afternoon, taking down the NFC South leaders by a score of 36-28. The Cowboys were down by a point at halftime before pulling away by outscoring the Panthers 20-0 in the third quarter.

Coming off a short week and playing against a team that had four extra days rest after playing on a Thursday night, the Cowboys started off sluggish on defense. However, Dan Quinn’s group looked like a different unit in the final 30 minutes and helped the Cowboys get to 3-1 on the young season. The juxtaposition puts Mike McCarthy and the staff in the position to once again celebrate a victory but also have plenty of coaching points to harp on during the next week of practice.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the Cowboys in their Week 4 win.

The Good: The pass rush

It took a few drives to get going but the defensive line, especially the pass rush, came through to help win the game. The Cowboys harassed Panthers QB Sam Darnold for much of the game and sacked him five times.

Defensive end Randy Gregory got his first two sacks of the season, veteran DE Tarell Basham had one, rookie jack-of-all-trades Micah Parsons picked up one, and fellow rookies Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston shared the other. Dallas’s defense provided relentless pressure on Darnold as the game went on and helped win the game in the third quarter when they held the Panthers scoreless.

The Bad: Third-and-fourth-down defense

It wasn’t pretty early on for the defense. The Cowboys gave up third down conversions on 3rd and 12 and 3rd and 11 on a touchdown drive for the Panthers.

For the game, the third-down conversion rate wasn’t bad for the defense, allowing four conversions on 13 attempts. However on three of the nine successes, Dallas gave up fourth-down conversions, keeping drives alive still. The Panthers’ two first-half scoring drives included third-down conversions. The two second-half scoring drives featured fourth-down conversions.

Getting off the field when necessary seems the next step in their evolution the defense needs to make if they want to win consistently.

The Good: Trevon Diggs

Another week another interception — no, make that two — for the second-year corner. It’s also the second consecutive week where Diggs has changed the momentum of the game with a third-quarter pick.

Diggs didn’t score on his first interception, but it took just three plays for the Cowboys to cash it in. Dallas’ offense scored a touchdown to go up 33-14 and essentially put the game away.

It took Diggs just three more plays to pick up his second interception on the game and his fifth of the year, which also led to three more points. Diggs is the Cowboys’ best playmaker in the secondary in a long time.

The Good: The running game

Here’s another trend for the Cowboys, dominating on the ground with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Elliott had his first 100-yard game of the season, racking up 143 yards and a score while averaging 7.2 yards a carry.

Pollard pitched in with 67 yards on just 10 carries as the duo once again combined to go over 155 yards rushing for the third straight game. The Cowboys hammered the league’s leading rushing defense o the ground, running for 245 yards, 200 more than the Panthers were allowing.

The duo is the first in Cowboys history to both amass over 250 yards through the club’s first four games.

Ezekiel Elliott (342) and Tony Pollard (250) are the first pair of Cowboys running backs with 250+ rushing yards in first four games of a season. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) October 4, 2021

The Good: Dak Prescott

Prescott didn’t need to do much, but was incredibly efficient once again, throwing for four scores on just 14 completions. The Cowboys found a rhythm throwing to the tight ends, who accounted for two scores for the second-straight week, and Prescott’s perfect pass on WR Amari Cooper’s touchdown was a thing of beauty.

Prescott is still completing over 75% of his attempts on the season and now has 10 touchdown throws against just two interceptions through the first four games of the season.

The Ugly: Containing Darnold and D.J. Moore

With star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined, the two biggest challenges for the Cowboys’ defense were to contain star WR D.J. Moore and to keep Darnold in the pocket. Quinn’s unit failed on both.

Darnold rushed for two touchdowns as Dallas looked lost on both scores. The first was an option play where the edge defender bit on the pitch fake when he should’ve stayed home. The second was a designed QB run where rookie LB Micah Parsons floated too far left and allowed Darnold to waltz into the end zone.

Moore was wide open on more than one occasion and ripped the Cowboys for 113 yards and two scores. For the third straight game he hauled in eight passes, this time on 12 targets for a 14.1 average per reception. He also had a crucial conversion on a jet sweep for six yards. His scores in the fourth quarter turned a blowout into a tighter contest than it should have.

The Odd: Dalton Schultz

Schultz had one of the strangest series on the Cowboys’ third possession. First, he caught a 12-yard pass and appeared to fumble while fighting for yards. The call was overturned, as Schultz’s knee was down.

Two plays later, Schultz appeared to fumble again on a catch and big hit, but the officials ruled his progress was stopped. This play should have resulted in a turnover, but the Cowboys kept the ball and the drive continued and eventually ended up in a touchdown.

On the score, the Cowboys decided to go for two points and the pass went to Schultz, who was ruled to get the conversion, but replay officials in New York overturned the ruling on the field on a play where the broadcast announcers and their rules expert all expected the play to stand as it was close.

There were three replays on the possession, all included Schultz in a wild sequence of events.

