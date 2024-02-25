The good, bad and ugly from the Lightning’s road win over Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. — Ultimately, the most important thing about the Lightning’s 4-2 win over the Islanders Saturday at UBS Arena was that they snapped their three-game losing streak.

With New York one of three teams closing in on a Tampa Bay squad clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the first of back-to-back afternoon games on the road felt as close to a must-win as the Lightning have had this season.

The victory over an Islanders team that beat the Lightning by four goals in their first visit to Long Island just over two weeks ago had its share of good, bad and ugly. Tampa Bay ran out to a two-goal lead in the first six minutes and rediscovered the defensive game it has lacked.

But that game teetered after the Lightning gave the Islanders five power plays, and they needed to push through New York’s third-period surge after two extra-attacker goals made it a one-goal game with 2:35 left.

Still, the Lightning (31-23-5, 67 points) persevered in the end, moving out to a five-point lead over the Devils (who they play Sunday) and a seven-point cushion over the Islanders and Capitals.

“We knew how big these points were coming in for both teams,” said forward Brayden Point, whose power-play goal put the Lightning up 3-0 five minutes into the second period. “So I liked our game, I like their compete, and happy we got the job done, especially considering that last game they took it to us pretty good.”

The good

The Lightning got off to a strong start, taking a 2-0 lead just 5:34 into the game. Nick Paul opened the scoring on a rebound seven seconds after their first power play had expired. After a Bo Horvat goal that would have tied the game was overturned — replays supported the Lightning’s challenge that the Islanders were offsides — Nikita Kucherov rifled a one-timer from the center point past goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

“It’s a pretty proud team in there,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of the start. “We lost three straight at home, which rarely happens to us. We need to be a determined group to try and make the playoffs here, and they showed it.”

The Lightning allowed just three scoring chances, none considered high danger, in the period. Their best defense proved to be keeping the puck out of their own zone, and after 15 minutes they had permitted just two shots on goal. They were strong on the forecheck, did a better job of protecting the middle of the ice and won 50-50 puck battles to limit defensive-zone time.

“I think it just kind of shows us how we need to play to win games,” Point said. “I thought our compete level was a lot higher, and I think blocking shots and really having an attention to detail in the D-zone was huge for us. ... I think over the last couple of games we’ve given them a lot of 2-on-1s off the rush and a lot of slot chances, which are tough to stop.”

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t see much work early but was sensational down the stretch, stopping 17 of 19 shots in the third period.

“That’s what he’s there for, and he’s done that for us for many, many years,” Cooper said. “But is shouldn’t have been that stressful.”

The bad

Cooper stewed after the game about the number of penalties the Lightning committed, which put tremendous pressure on their penalty kill.

Tampa Bay stopped all three New York power plays in the second period but allowed Anders Lee to score on a tip-in four seconds after Calvin de Haan’s tripping penalty expired with just over six minutes remaining in the third.

It was the first of two goals the Islanders scored in the period with an extra attacker after Islanders coach Patrick Roy pulled Sorokin.

“We took too many penalties, and it cost us,” Cooper said. “... That was dumb. Other than that, we had a hell of a game.”

The ugly

The Lightning carried a two-goal lead into the final minutes but clearly were reeling. Victor Hedman tried to clear the puck out of the zone with 3:57 left, but it sailed into the stands, prompting a delay-of-game penalty. Hedman argued the puck was deflected out of play, but officials huddled and decided to stick with the call. Hedman responded by slamming his stick repeatedly into the boards in front of the bench in frustration.

Sure enough, the Lightning paid for it, as Brock Nelson’s power-play goal with 2:35 left made it 3-2. Islanders fans woke from their afternoon slumber, and it felt like Tampa Bay was tempting an unfortunate fate.

But after the Lightning twice missed an empty net, Luke Glendening scored with 31 seconds left to secure the win. All in all, they allowed 15 scoring chances in the period, 11 of them high-danger opportunities.

• • •

