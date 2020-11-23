The good, bad, and ugly from the Jaguars’ 27-3 loss against the Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars had yet another stinker Sunday, putting up just three points to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27. The Jags’ only score would come on their first drive, which looked promising, but the Steelers eventually woke up on both sides of the ball.

The game was one where the Jags didn’t necessarily give up but simply couldn’t get much going, which has led to more negative talking points than positive. That said, here are the good, bad, and ugly moments from Sunday’s very lopsided loss:

The good: James Robinson makes more history

With the Jags only putting up three points there obviously isn't a lot to talk about offensively. However, there was one bright spot and that was rookie James Robinson, who needed 83 yards to make history and become the fifth undrafted rookie to record 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the common era. Well, he did just that by registering 94 total yards against the Steelers (73 rushing, 21 receiving). While Sunday marked a massive loss for the Jags, Robinson just added on to his historic season. His totals from Sunday put him at 689 rushing yards on the season, good for fifth in the NFL. At the rate he's playing, he definitely should be under consideration for Offensive Rookie of Year as the argument could be made that no rookie has had a greater impact on their unit. Sure, the Jags' record is an eyesore, but there is no denying they struck gold with Robinson. With him being their most consistent threat it will be interesting to watch him heading forward as rookies tend to fizzle out down the stretch of their first NFL seasons.

The bad: Jake Luton's struggles

Rookie Jake Luton struggled mightily in his third start, going 16-of-37 for 151 yards and for picks. Those figures tallied him an embarrassing 15.5 passer rating and now there will be questions about who the starting quarterback for Week 12 will be. Luton looked unsettled all day when dropping back in the pocket, and though he was only sacked twice, the Steelers laid various hard blows on the rookie, which rattled him. Somehow, he finished the game but the fanbase was hoping to see more out of the rookie against a rather impressive Steelers unit. Only time will tell if Luton will be given another opportunity as Doug Marrone informed the media on Friday that Gardner Minshew II wasn't where they quite wanted him to be. However, if there is one positive to point out for whoever the Jags' quarterback is, it's the fact that Cleveland's defense isn't nearly as good as the Steelers' as they are ranked No. 22 against the pass.

The ugly: Shad Khan obtains his 100th loss

While the team went on the field and got shellacked in from of the nation, they are only a reflection of their owner Shad Khan at the end of the day. Under his time as the Jags' lead guy, it's no coincidence that these types of outings have become routine as Khan is now going on his ninth full season as owner. As we pointed out last month, Khan now has become the second-fastest owner to garner 100 losses (of 141 games) with a 41-100 record overall, tying former New Orleans owner John Mecom for the embarrassing feat. The only owner to hit that mark faster is former Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse, who hit that mark one game faster. Additionally, the Jags have only had one winning season out of his nine full seasons as owner, and of course, that was the 2017 season. That's certainly not good for the owner who told the Jacksonville media that his goal was to make the team's ticket the hottest in town upon his arrival. Simply put, the fans who've spent their hard-earned cash on the Jags over Khan's tenure (and before) deserve better. However, it's clear at this point that better results won't come from the front office and coaching group that is in place. To many, that means changes are needed from top to bottom and that nobody should be spared as the Jags playoff chances begin to dwindle week after week. The Jags are one loss away from being at the point where they can't register more wins than they had last season. Even if they hit six wins again (very unlikely), it's simply time for Khan to give this fanbase some direction and that should start with a new general manager and head coach. With all of the assets the team has like loads of cap space, draft picks, and the chance to draft a very good quarterback, he should have no shortage of suitors calling and inquiring about a job that's quite appealing.