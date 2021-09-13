The good, bad, and the ugly from the Jags’ Week 1 loss vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their regular season with high hopes and the betting favorite against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, the end result was a 37-21 loss, which put them on the wrong side of the win-loss column to start the careers of Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence.

While the score may have reflected a sense of one–sided football from the Texans, there were still some positive takeaways in a game where not much went in Jacksonville’s favor. Here are some of the good, bad, and ugly moments from the Jaguars’ Week 1 loss against the Texans.

The good: Trevor Lawrence was kept upright

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line for the Jaguars was under fire since the beginning of the preseason, but one thing they at least did was keep Lawrence relatively clean. The rookie was only sacked once (for 13 yards) and was hit four times (though A.J. Cann allowed seven pressures). However, that's not to say the offensive line was perfect. The unit had way too many penalties, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor specifically was flagged for holding twice. Veteran Brandon Linder had a holding call that brought back a solid James Robinson run, and Andrew Norwell had a false start penalty. So from a disciple perspective, a ton of work has to be done. However, from a pure protection standpoint, they did a fine job of keeping their franchise quarterback off the ground. After seeing him get roughed up in the preseason, this is at least a starting point for a team that struggled mightily Sunday.

The bad: Deshaun Watson wasn't needed

Story continues

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was inactive Sunday, but journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor filled in quite admirably for him. The Jaguars' defense had no answers for Taylor as he went 21-of-33 for 291 passing yards, which is tied for the most passing yards that he has thrown for since 2015 as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He also threw two passing touchdowns on the day. The Jaguars' defense could do nothing to make throws difficult for Taylor as his pockets were mostly clean from the lack of defensive pressure, and he only took one sack for a 2-yard loss. Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Shaq Griffin were exposed heavily in coverage as Texans receiver Brandin Cooks went off for five receptions and 132 yards. That included a huge 52-yard catch with safety Rayshawn Jenkins and Griffin in coverage. In a game where the Texans were expected to struggle without Watson, it was the Jaguars who were the ones struggling on defense to contain an unexpected effort from Taylor.

The ugly: A plethora of mistakes

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars played one of the ugliest brands of football out of any team Week 1. Their offense nor their defense could find a rhythm and the team committed a litany of mistakes. On offense, the Jags had five three-and-out plays overall. The offensive line was responsible for much of the stalling of the unit as they caused three penalties on drives that didn't result in points. Ultimately, the team finished the game with 10 penalties for 82 yards. The Jaguars also finished the game with five drops from receivers with running back James Robinson uncharacteristically having a couple of drops and a fumble that luckily rolled out of bounds. The defense was no trouble at all for the Texans' offense as they scored 27 points in the first half alone with only two punts. The coverage was consistently gashed deep as the defense allowed a whopping six plays of 20 or more yards, including the aforementioned 52-yard reception by Texans' wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Eventually, that resulted in an 8-yard Danny Amendola touchdown to end the half. The biggest story will be the rough debut that Lawrence had. The former Clemson University star struggled as he finished the game 28-of-51 in terms of his passing rate for 332 yards and three touchdowns, however, he also threw three interceptions. One of the interceptions was a critical one on the Jaguars 8-yard line where Lawrence was looking for receiver D.J. Chark Jr. Unfortunately, the throw was in crowded territory and easily picked off by Texans' cornerback Vernon Hargraves III and returned to the Jaguars' 7-yard line. The Texans were ultimately limited to a field goal, but it was the first of many bad decisions from the rookie signal-caller. Meyer also made his fair share of questionable in-game decisions, one of which was keeping safety Andrew Wingard in the game where he was struggling. Third-round rookie safety out of Syracuse, Andre Cisco, played better in the preseason and was impressive throughout Jags training camp. Cisco looked like the better option, but the staff insisted on having Wingard play, and the defense paid for it. The Jaguars had many interested in seeing how they would fare Sunday, but if they play like this every game it's going to be a long season.

1

1