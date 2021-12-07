Good, bad and ugly from Jags’ loss to Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now guaranteed to have another double-digit loss season under Shad Khan after falling to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. As many of their games on the West Coast are, it was a beatdown that the team would rather move past as they struggled on offense, defense, and even special teams a little.

Like always, Sunday’s game provided many takeaways for fans to access and here are some good, bad, and ugly ones we garnered after looking back at Week 13’s game:

Tyson Campbell has stacks another good performance

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Jags rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell was one of the few bright spots from Week 12’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and that was once again the case against the Rams. The rookie finished the game with the highest Pro Football Focus grade on defense for the second consecutive week, earning a 74.7 overall and a 75.6 coverage grade.

Campbell didn't have the highest PFF grade this week, but he led the defense had a 74.7 overall. That's mostly due to a 75.6 coverage grade and a 78.1 tackling grade. That comes after he had a 90.5 last week. Admittedly, I'll have to go back & watch him my vid stream was bad. — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) December 6, 2021

Those figures are quite impressive considering the circumstances as the Rams receiving corps has some notables like Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, and Cooper Kupp (who saw reps in the slot and perimeter). It could also be proof that the Jags’ top pick in the second round of April’s draft is improving, and if he continues to perform at a high level, he would go from being one of the biggest concerns of the 2021 rookie class to being one of its brightest stars.

Story continues

In Monday’s press conference, Jags coach Urban Meyer praised Campbell’s performances as of late and said that the rookie has been what the staff was hoping he would be.

“Oh yeah, I am sure you guys see it,” Meyer said. “Yeah, we are happy with that guy and his physicality, too, and his size, length and speed. Yeah, he is what we want.”

When the Jaguars drafted Campbell, they clearly were hoping to fill a need at a premium position, and his performance is trending in the right direction. Now the hope is that the rest of the rookie class can match his play and get the same opportunities, which would give fans at least one thing to smile about in what has been a forgettable season.

The bad: The defense regressed

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) moves in during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In defense of the Jags’ defense, they are being asked to do a lot for the team — and unfortunately they aren’t getting much help from the offense and special teams.

That was especially the case after the special teams unit allowed a 60-plus yard kick return by Brandon Powell to start the game. Somehow, they were able to hold them to just a field-goal (with the help of a Ben Skowronek drop), which is really all that could be asked of them aside from a turnover. In the second quarter, the Jags’ defense didn’t allow the Rams to score a touchdown, though they did kick two successful field goals.

But things got ugly after that, and the Rams would go on to score 21 more points after they made the necessary half-time adjustments. One key to the turnaround was the fact that Sean McVay and company found a way to get Cooper Kupp going after the Jags were pretty successful against him in the first-half.

Some blame for the loss can be attributed to the defense, who struggled to contain the run. Sony Michel ran wild on the group (registering 24 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown), despite the belief that the defense had the skills to stop the run better than the pass.

When looking at the Rams’ offense, it goes without saying they have weapons all over the place. However, with this defense looking like a variation of the Baltimore Ravens’, they will eventually have to showcase the ability to hang with the big dogs.

The ugly: The offenses struggles and staff's suspicious usage of James Robinson

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) is brought down against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As we stated in the last episode of “Bleav in the Jags,” the injuries to several key skill players was bound to make the Jags’ offense hard to watch. However, the play-calling on Darrell Bevell’s part has been downright puzzling, too.

There seem to be many examples of this week in and week out, but we’ll use one example: In the third quarter, the Jags found themselves in a fourth-and-one situation, and instead of running the ball, they elected to try and hit tight end James O’Shaughnessy as he was being covered by the best cornerback in football in Jalen Ramsey.

As a result of the questionable play-calling and the staff struggling to find ways to make Trevor Lawrence comfortable, fans have become very concerned about the No. 1 overall pick. And to make matters worse, the Jags are also mishandling the best skill weapon they currently have in James Robinson.

In the first quarter, Robinson registered a second consecutive fumble in a game after receiving a hit by Aaron Donald. The staff didn’t allow him to get a carry until 26 plays later, causing many to believe the team benched him. Of course, this caused the media to ask Meyer about what exactly happened and he pointed to Robinson’s heel and knee injuries affecting his performance. He also reiterated that he doesn’t micro-manage the personnel choices made by his coaches, leaving many fans yet again puzzled about Meyer’s coaching skills.

It goes without saying Robinson is not 100%, and if he were placed on the injured reserve at this moment, it would be totally understandable. But even at less than 100% he’s shown the ability to make plays for the Jags and seems like a better option than Carlos Hyde. As the head coach, Meyer has the ability to ensure the better option is on the field when needed and he isn’t doing that, which could end up causing him to lose the locker room.

While only five games remain, Meyer would be wise to start proving he can make the tough decisions that head coaches are paid to make. If he doesn’t, one has to wonder how owner Shad Khan would feel about what he’s watching as turmoil between the players and staff is what broke up his super team in 2017.

