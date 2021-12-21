Good, bad, and ugly from the Jags’ loss to the Texans

Despite the firing of Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t able to drastically improve Sunday and fell to a team that most would say is the second-worst in the NFL in the Houston Texans. The loss (and a win by Detroit) also ended up propelling the Jags to the front of the draft order, where they could remain when considering they faced arguably the most beatable team in the league.

Still, as hard as the 30-16 loss was to watch, there were good, bad, and ugly moments to take from it and carry into next week. Here are three that stood out the most by our eyes:

The good: Continued growth from rookie CB Tyson Campbell

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) can’t come up with an interception against Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Texans during a regular season NFL game. Houston defeated Jacksonville 30-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

One of the most disappointing parts about the Jags’ 2021 season is the usage and performance of their rookie class, but cornerback Tyson Campbell is saving it from looking significantly worse than it could. In the beginning of the season, the rookie was struggling mightily and looked like a player who should’ve been drafted two to three rounds later, but the bye week adjustment by coordinator Joe Cullen and Co. has helped Campbell a lot.

He led the team with the highest Pro Football Focus grade (90.5) a few weeks back against Atlanta and followed it up with a good performance against the Los Angeles Rams with a 74.7. However, on Sunday he registered a career-high grade of 92.4 after garnering four tackles, two pass breakups, and a pick.

Campbell’s pick came early in the fourth quarter as rookie quarterback Davis Mills tried to hit tight end Jordan Akins, who was running an out route. However, Campbell kept his eyes on the quarterback (something he’s flourished at lately) broke wide and cut the route off for a pick. It’s plays like this one that proves that he’s trusting what he’s seeing and is playing with confidence, and for opposing quarterbacks, that’s a dangerous combo.

The bad: Jags offense has a terrible day on third-down

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles as he looks for a receiver during third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, December 19, 2021. The Jaguars fell to the Texans with a final score of 30 to 16. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

With Urban Meyer fired, the Jags’ offense looked a tad bit better but the bar was set low when considering they were shutout against Tennessee Week 14. However, they were able to get James Robinson going a little more (18 carries for 75 yards) as he found the end-zone, but the problem was he was the only Jag to do so.

A big reason the Jags weren’t able to score more was because of their third-down efficiency, as they were 3-of-14, and simply put, that’s not good. And though the Jags were able to enter Texans territory five times (excluding the last drive that wouldn’t have mattered) they only garnered 16 points.

During one of those instances which occurred late in the second quarter, the Jags turned the ball over on downs on Houston’s 38. The unit faced a third-and-two and a fourth-and-one on the last plays of the series, but weren’t able to convert, which set the Texans up for a field goal before the half.

There was also the aforementioned series that occurred in the fourth quarter where Campbell picked off Mills. That resulted in the Jags taking over on Houston’s 16, but they were unable to capitalize with a touchdown and had to settle for three.

Simply put, the two aforementioned series were ones where the Jags could’ve come away with more than three points and didn’t. That said, the Jags will need to emphasize getting in more third-and-short situations and conversions in practice this week as they are certain to see similar situations against a New York Jets team that isn’t significantly better than Houston.

The ugly: Special teams continue to struggle

Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (24) runs through the Jaguars line on his way to a 98 yard kick return for a touchdown during late first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, December 19, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The Jags’ offense may have struggled, but their special teams unit had an even worse day as they allowed the Texans to come away with points through two key moments in the game.

The first of their two crucial mistakes came on the first series when defensive lineman Adam Gotsis extended a drive when he was called for illegal usage of his hands on a fourth-and-three play where the Texans were punting. However, thanks to the five-yard penalty the drive was prolonged and Houston went on to score seven points afterward.

The other key mistake was when the unit allowed defensive back Tremon Smith to return a kickoff for a touchdown. During the return, at least two Jags made contact (linebacker Chapelle Russell and defensive back Rudy Ford) with him, but weren’t able to bring him down.

The return for 99 yards marked just one of many mistakes that have occurred from the special teams unit this season. Earlier in the season, it was missed field goals, and now it’s been a mix of technique and fundamental related issues.

