The good, bad and ugly from the Jags’ loss to the Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now on a seven-game slide after losing 25-27 at home to the Houston Texans this afternoon. Sunday’s final results kept the Jags from becoming the first team in NFL history to concede 30-plus points in seven consecutive games.

Had the Jags allowed another 30-point game (or more), it would’ve marked the second time the team would’ve achieved an unwanted feat as they became the first team ever to drop three consecutive games to winless teams last time they faced Houston.

That said, here are the good, bad, and ugly talking points from Week 9’s defeat:

The good: DJ Chark is back in a big way

The best news coming out of this game is that the Jaguars now sit in sole possession of the No. 2 overall pick as the only one-win team left in the NFL. However, fans shouldn’t let that distract them from the stars who are on the team currently like DJ Chark Jr., who bounced back Sunday in a big way.

After seeing his connection with quarterback Gardner Minshew II deteriorate to some degree in the last couple of games, Chark came out and put on a show. He ultimately finished the game with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, giving him the highest receiving total in the whole game. He also reminded fans why he is one of the brighter deep threats in the NFL.

Myles Jack, James Robinson, and even Jake Luton flashed at times in Sunday’s game, but the biggest bright-spot for Jacksonville this Sunday was Chark because he now has the momentum he was desperately searching for.

The bad: Jay Gruden’s fourth down, 2-point conversion play-calling

There have been questions about Jay Gruden’s play-calling decisions since the team’s Week 2 loss in Tennessee. Whether it’s the persistence to have Minshew throw the ball 40+ times in five-straight defeats or that embarrassing fumble in the last game against Houston. The true failures of Gruden’s tenure in Jacksonville have been his lack of efficiency on fourth down.

After nine weeks of the 2020 season, only two teams have fared worse than the Jaguars when it comes to converting on fourth down as they’ve only converted on 28% of their tries, down from 48% in 2019. Today was a reinforcement of that as the team ran the same play on back-to-back third and fourth downs in the fourth quarter.

The Jags’ 2-point conversion rate is an improvement on this mark, currently sitting at 40% — also down on last year’s total (50%) — but still isn’t good enough. Today’s attempt failed due to an errant throw by Luton, but the decision to force a ball to Chark in double coverage seems odd.

The ugly: The Jaguars secondary

It is difficult to put into words just how putrid the Jaguars’ secondary is. Busted coverages, missed tackles, long touchdowns have been littered throughout the 2020 campaign and all three were rampant in today’s matchup.

For what feels like the first time all season, the Jaguars were able to get consistent pressure in the face of Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately for the front-seven, the former college football champion proved to be at his usual elusive best.

Despite the improved efforts from the Jaguars pass-rush, Watson still had two touchdowns on the day. Both were from 50 yards or further and came as a result of dismal play from members of the Jaguars’ secondary.

The first was a 57-yard catch and run from Brandin Cooks, who managed to squeeze between three Jags’ defensive backs and then scamper up the sideline leaving safety Jarrod Wilson in his wake.

The second occurrence was even more concerning, although the play should’ve resulted in a delay of game penalty. However, when the ball was snapped, C.J Henderson completely lost track of the ball as Will Fuller V adjusted to it behind the rookie’s back before turning the ball upfield for a 77-yard score.

If this secondary doesn’t play better soon, it’s difficult to imagine the Jaguars staying competitive the rest of the way. It’s especially concerning with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rogers up next as their offense is ninth in passing.