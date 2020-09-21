The Good, the bad, and the ugly from the Jags’ 33-30 loss vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars were riding high with a huge Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and were hoping to continue their momentum against a consecutive AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans.
The Jags fought extremely hard and provided one of the more entertaining games of the day, however, the Cardiac Cats couldn’t pull off the upset as they fell to the Titans by the score of 33-30. With the loss the Jaguars fall to 1-1 on the season, but are still in a good position in the division.
The Jaguars have looked extremely solid in their two games even though they were projected to be one of the worst teams in the league. However, it does not mean that the Jags have been perfect in their pursuit of winning football games.
Here are the good, the bad and the ugly moments from the Jaguars and Titans matchup:
The good: A day of firsts for the Jaguars
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
The Jaguars have the youngest roster in the NFL currently and while younger rosters usually struggle, the Jags have gotten some immediate dividends from their young stars.
Rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson started things off last week against the Colts by recording his first interception. Fellow 2020 first-rounder K’Lavon Chaisson would follow things up by recording the first sack of his NFL career Sunday:
The first for @s4ckguru#SwiperStillSwiping🦊
📺: CBS | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/nQftiZSfWg
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 20, 2020
Chaisson finished the game with two tackles including his aforementioned sack.
To add to the rookie first festivities, undrafted rookie running back James Robinson rushed for the first touchdown of his NFL career:
Rookie @Robinson_jamess aka 'Spinna' gets his first NFL TD 🎳
📺: CBS | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/h94rtKOHoB
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 20, 2020
Robinson would go on to have an incredible game rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also had a big gain of 39 yards one place, which was his high on the day.
In Sunday’s game against the Titans, the Jaguars proved they have a young core that will potentially be great for years to come.
The bad: Wasting the potential of the offense
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
The Jags weren’t projected to be one of the NFL’s best offenses, however, they had an incredible day on the offensive side of the ball. They converted 11-of-15 third and fourth down opportunities and gained 480 yards of total offense. Unfortunately, it would come at the cost of a win as the Titans capitalized off of crucial Jaguars’ mistakes.
The Titans had three touchdown drives of 75 or more yards including a touchdown that came off of a Gardner Minshew II interception. The play before the interception was a snap that was fumbled but recovered by the offense.
The Jags’ defense did a good job of bottling up Titans running back Derrick Henry, who only had 84 yards on 25 carries. On the other hand, the Jags’ defense also allowed Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to dissect them as he threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns on the en route to an 145.7 passer rating.
The Jags played well on offense but their sloppiness led to points for the Titans and played a huge part in their victory.
The ugly: Another game, another loss in Nashville
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
In the NFL it can be difficult to have a dominant win streak against an opponent that plays each other multiple times every year. However, when it comes to the Jaguars playing the Titans in Nashville, the Jags have earned that dubious distinction.
With the loss today, Jacksonville has now lost seven straight games on the road against the Titans. The last win came in 2013 when they beat the Titans by a score of 29-27.
A win today would have not only broken that depressing streak, but it also would have provided lots of great positive momentum for the remainder of the season. That’s something most feel the Jags deserve, especially after the criticism they’ve faced since losing to the New England Patriots in the 2017 AFC Championship.
The Titans have been arguably the biggest thorn in the side of the Jags and the loss today hasn’t done anything to alleviate it.