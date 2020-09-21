The Good, the bad, and the ugly from the Jags’ 33-30 loss vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars were riding high with a huge Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and were hoping to continue their momentum against a consecutive AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans.

The Jags fought extremely hard and provided one of the more entertaining games of the day, however, the Cardiac Cats couldn’t pull off the upset as they fell to the Titans by the score of 33-30. With the loss the Jaguars fall to 1-1 on the season, but are still in a good position in the division.

The Jaguars have looked extremely solid in their two games even though they were projected to be one of the worst teams in the league. However, it does not mean that the Jags have been perfect in their pursuit of winning football games.

Here are the good, the bad and the ugly moments from the Jaguars and Titans matchup:

The good: A day of firsts for the Jaguars

The Jaguars have the youngest roster in the NFL currently and while younger rosters usually struggle, the Jags have gotten some immediate dividends from their young stars.

Rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson started things off last week against the Colts by recording his first interception. Fellow 2020 first-rounder K’Lavon Chaisson would follow things up by recording the first sack of his NFL career Sunday:





Chaisson finished the game with two tackles including his aforementioned sack.

To add to the rookie first festivities, undrafted rookie running back James Robinson rushed for the first touchdown of his NFL career:





Robinson would go on to have an incredible game rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also had a big gain of 39 yards one place, which was his high on the day.

In Sunday’s game against the Titans, the Jaguars proved they have a young core that will potentially be great for years to come.

The bad: Wasting the potential of the offense

The Jags weren’t projected to be one of the NFL’s best offenses, however, they had an incredible day on the offensive side of the ball. They converted 11-of-15 third and fourth down opportunities and gained 480 yards of total offense. Unfortunately, it would come at the cost of a win as the Titans capitalized off of crucial Jaguars’ mistakes.

The Titans had three touchdown drives of 75 or more yards including a touchdown that came off of a Gardner Minshew II interception. The play before the interception was a snap that was fumbled but recovered by the offense.

The Jags’ defense did a good job of bottling up Titans running back Derrick Henry, who only had 84 yards on 25 carries. On the other hand, the Jags’ defense also allowed Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to dissect them as he threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns on the en route to an 145.7 passer rating.

The Jags played well on offense but their sloppiness led to points for the Titans and played a huge part in their victory.

The ugly: Another game, another loss in Nashville

