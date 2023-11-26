Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire staff weighs in on UF-FSU game

Well Gator fans, the end of the 2023 college football season is over for us. While the season had some high moments, it unfortunately had too many low ones as well, including Saturday night’s loss in the Swamp to the Florida State Seminoles, 24-15.

Much like the season itself, the game was a rollercoaster of emotions with Florida coming out strong on its first two drives while the defense was absolutely in shut-down mode. Then… well, that thing that Billy Napier’s program tends to do happened: mental errors and emotional mistakes doomed the Gators once again.

Following the loss, the Gators Wire crew assembled to give their final takes of the season in the Good, Bad and Ugly format. Predictably, our gripes had a bit of overlap but there was plenty of negativity to go around. Take a look for yourself at what we had to say below.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

GOOD: Well, Florida’s offense looked surprisingly good with Brown under center, thanks in large part to a very strong performance by the running corps. It was able to move the ball and put a few points on the board without making any turnovers until the game was out of reach.

The defense was also very strong for most of the first half, but of course, good D in the Swamp this year never lasts.

BAD: The special teams left a lot to be desired on field goal attempts, but some of that blame goes on mistakes that compromised easy attempts. Still, you have to take advantage of every scoring opportunity when the end of the season is staring you in the face.

UGLY: Personal foul penalties. Mental errors. The same mistakes we saw all season made an appearance on Saturday night. It was as ugly as it could be, and it doomed the Gators to its first three-season losing streak since the mid-1940s.

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

GOOD: Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne both looked good against Florida State, but the offense was a bit too one-dimensional in the second half to put up points. The defensive line also deserves some props. It was nice to see Princely Umanmielen record a sack in what was likely his last game with the Gators.

BAD: I didn’t think Max Brown looked particularly good after a few nice throws in the first half. He definitely caught FSU’s defense by surprise, but the Seminoles adjusted and kept him under 100 yards passing.

UGLY: This has to be the penalties that came late in the game. The pass interference was bad enough, extending a drive that Florida needed to close out, but the targeting call was inexcusable. It cost the Gators one last shot at coming back and was purely an emotional play. The culture change was supposed to prevent moments like that from happening.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

GOOD: Yes, it was a backup quarterback starting for FSU, but there were a lot of future pros on the FSU offense and Florida held the Seminoles to 224 total yards. If the Gator defense had played this well in any of Florida’s previous losses in this five-straight debacle, Florida would be in a bowl game.

BAD: Florida was able to run the ball, especially in the first half when the Gators outgained the Seminoles 184-85. Montrell Johnson ran for 104 yards, but most of it was in the first half. Florida had a good plan with a backup quarterback in, but FSU eventually adjusted. In the second half, FSU won the yardage battle, the score and the game.

UGLY: You just can’t make the kinds of mistakes the Gators made down the stretch of this season and be any good. Either it was missed assignments or bad penalties or foolish mistakes. This team played hard all season. It didn’t play smart football often enough. That’s how you end up 5-7.

Jesse Richardson - Staff Writer

