Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire’s reactions to Florida’s loss at LSU

The game between Florida and LSU was a barn-burner, proving to be one of the most exciting games on the college football slate in Week 11. In a game where defense was an afterthought, Heisman Trophy hopeful Jayden Daniels turned on the afterburner and torched the Gators, 52-35, in Baton Rouge.

The opening quarter was actually a gridiron gruel with the two teams knotted up at seven apiece at the first horn. However, despite a three-point difference going into the half, the floodgates opened in the third quarter, with the Orange and Blue actually capturing a brief lead.

In the end, Daniel’s record-setting night overcame that of Graham Mertz, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Gators Wire crew assembled following the road loss that evened up UF’s record at 5-5 with two games remaining and offered their post-game takes. Take a look below at our respective opinions on a wild affair in the bayou.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

GOOD: The offense looked really good, going mostly tit-for-tat with LSU’s high-flying corps to keep the game interesting much longer than it should have been. Special shout out to Trevor Etienne for his fabulous performance and a 100-plus yard performance from Ricky Pearsall.

BAD: Predictably, the defense takes the brunt of the blame for a shootout that gave Jayden Daniels some serious Heisman cred. The Tigers just looked sharper and faster as a corps, forcing missed tackles and leaving the Gators in the dust.

The team did force a pair of turnovers on downs, which was impressive — especially the goal line stand.

UGLY: This is a bit of a tough one this week as despite the many flaws, the team played pretty well overall in an incredibly hostile environment. But Daniels became the first SEC player ever to rack up 200 passing and rushing yards in a regular-season SEC matchup, among many other significant accolades against the Gators Saturday night.

That’s just bonkers.

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

GOOD: It’s hard to fault the offense too much in this one. Ricky Pearsall looks like a future pro running routes and hauling in big catches, and Trevor Etienne exploded for three touchdowns. If the offense were bad, this game would have been really tough to watch.

BAD: How many times am I going to write that the Gators can’t tackle well this season? Through the first five weeks of the season, it seemed like Florida’s defense had turned the page. Then, injuries and wear and tear piled up, causing the defense to slip.

Allowing 702 yards of total offense is historically bad, and the Gators might have secured Jayden Daniels a seat in New York for the Heisman ceremony.

UGLY: Instead of taking another easy opportunity to rag on the defense, I’ll target the offensive line. Graham Mertz has been running for his life all season, and that’s tough for a guy who doesn’t excel at moving around in the pocket. Mertz is mobile, yes, but he can’t dodge multiple 300-pounders coming at him constantly.

Florida can’t afford to give away the ball to teams like LSU and Mertz lost the ball twice in this one.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

GOOD: Florida could have quit, could have stopped trying in a tough environment. But the offense kept fighting back trying to make it a game. The two tailbacks accounted for 239 yards of offense. You would think that would be enough to win a lot of games.

BAD: There are all kinds of horrible stats about how mad this defense has become. There have been a lot of injuries and they were going against the No. 1 offense in college football. But giving up 701 yards and not giving the team a chance to win is inexcusable.

UGLY: This continues to be the chippiest rivalry Florida has. And the sad thing is that LSU now owns Florida. The Tim Tebow jump pass, Steve Spurrier’s 11-1 record against the Tigers? Ancient history. LSU has won 10 of the last 13 against Florida and has loved every minute of it.

