Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys win despite missed opportunities, run-game failures, clock issues

The Cowboys won, but barely. Saturday night’s 20-19 thriller may have provided tons of drama for football fans, but it also gave the Cowboys plenty to address (and their fans even more to be concerned about) as they look ahead to the playoffs.

Sure, there was much to celebrate after the star-studded night that saw Jimmy Johnson enter the Ring of Honor. CeeDee Lamb had a record-setting night in front of the franchise’s legends, and Dak Prescott turned in another magnificent performance. Defensive veterans DeMarcus Lawrence and Jourdan Lewis put on a clinic, and Brandon Aubrey continues to be the best roster addition the club has made in some time.

But the team’s self-scout is going to be long and involved after this one. The Dallas running game looks to be in serious trouble, the defense’s soft coverages almost cost them big-time, and Mike McCarthy’s play-calling continues to confound in key situations. Add in more clock management snafus, getting torched on another fake punt, and ill-timed turnovers that kept points off the scoreboard and the visitors in the game, and there’s suddenly a good deal of bad and ugly to parse out after a very welcome win.

Good: Cowboys' 3rd-down defense

The Cowboys defense continued to put their issues on display Saturday night, but getting third-down stops wasn’t one of them. Dan Quinn’s unit has been allowing third-down conversions at about a 38% rate this season, but they picked a good night to drop that number even lower. holding the Lions to just four third-down conversions on 13 tries.

Some of those stops were assisted by Dan Campbell’s (overly?) aggressive play-calling, and a failed third down often just brought up a fourth-down try, which Detroit converted at a 66.7% clip. But a Dallas defense that seemed awfully porous at times managed to stiffen up in some very key moments.

And it wasn’t just one or two of the usual suspects. Everyone got in on the action. Jourdan Lewis, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler. Donovan Wilson, Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and DeMarcus Lawrence all logged massive plays on third downs over the course of the night.

Bad: Brad Allen's officiating crew

This was called tripping in Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot. Lions DE Aiden Hutchinson has his leg out pic.twitter.com/CW5zAX7XVR — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 31, 2023

Obviously, referee Brad Allen’s crew is under fire for that mess on the Lions’ final two-point attempt. But the eligible-receiver debacle might not have happened at all had officials not royally mangled a call against Dallas just a few minutes prior.

On the first play of the Cowboys’ final offensive drive (the one set up by a clutch interception), tight end Peyton Hendershot was flagged for tripping, negating a seven-yard pickup by Tony Pollard and moving Prescott & Co. back 15 yards. Instead of a second-and short on the doorstep of the red zone, which would have allowed the Cowboys to perhaps end the game with a touchdown after chewing as much clock as possible, Dallas faced a 1st-and-25 from closer to midfield. They picked up a few more yards, but not enough. And they used a few seconds, but not enough. They settled for a field goal, kicked the ball back to Detroit, and the madness of the final possession ensued.

But replays of that fateful tripping call show that Hendershot didn’t trip anybody. In fact, it was Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson who stuck out a leg as Pollard ran by. So there was tripping, but Allen’s crew called it on not just the wrong player but ON THE WRONG TEAM. Hutchinson appeared to be motioning for a flag immediately, perhaps believing he had been held, but even that penalty would have changed Dallas’s play-calling and perhaps kept the Taylor Decker/Dan Skipper saga hidden in an alternate universe.

Ugly: Run game missing in action

Tony Pollard Tonight: • 16 Carries, 49 Yards

• 1 Reception, 0 Yards

• Drop WHERE DID THE BURST GO? 💔🙏☹️ pic.twitter.com/4m79j2XIR1 — NFL Hater Watch (@NFLhaterwatch) December 31, 2023

Facing a stout run defense from the Motor City, the Cowboys run game was stuck in neutral all night. Pollard eked out just 49 yards on 16 carries… and one of those runs was for 18 yards, making for a per-carry average that felt even uglier than his 3.1 looked on the box score. Half of his rushes went for either negative yards or no gain.

Deuce Vaughn, promoted to an active backup role in Rico Dowdle’s absence, added just two yards on two carries, continuing his disappointing rookie campaign. Prescott logged a pair of runs, and CeeDee Lamb had one. But the Dallas ground attack was completely toothless against the Lions and desperately needs to find a spark with the playoffs just around the corner.

Good: CeeDee Lamb's record night

Lamb needed three catches and 180 receiving yards to set new single-season franchise records in both categories. The first seemed like a slam-dunk; the second felt like a bit of a stretch, even against a suspect Lions secondary.

My, how a 92-yard catch-and-run changes the stat line.

Lamb ended the night with a whopping 13 catches and 227 yards, setting new personal single-game bests and shattering those Cowboys records with Michael Irvin and countless Dallas legends watching on in person. His 17 targets tied his career high, which he set… checks notes… a month ago, in the win over Seattle.

Heading into Sunday of Week 17, Lamb leads the NFL in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. While Garrett Wilson will likely re-take the targets lead, Keenan Allen will at least close in on receptions, and Tyreek Hill will almost certainly leapfrog him in yards, Lamb has put himself exactly where he’s said he is: among the best in the game.

Bad: Missed opportunities early

The Cowboys had every opportunity to make this game another runaway in front of the home crowd. Dallas’s first possession ended with Prescott throwing an ill-advised ball that was intercepted in the red zone. A defensive stand and Lamb’s 92-yard lightning strike on their next drive made the turnover sting less, but the score could have just as easily been 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

It could have turned into 21-3 soon after. Upon getting the ball for the first time in the second quarter, the Cowboys traveled from their own 46 to the Lions’ 2-yard-line in short order. A short pass to Lamb appeared to be heading for a score, but as Lamb extended the ball toward the pylon, he lost his grip. The ball bounced into the end zone and then squirted out of bounds. The most hated rule in football resulted in a touchback: Lions’ ball on the Dallas 20.

Those two turnovers kept the game just a four-point affair at the break. A terrible Dallas drive to open the second half kept it that way (instead of hypothetically making the score 28-3), and the next time Detroit’s offense got a turn, they took the lead. The game came down to the final seconds, but it could have been decided much, much earlier.

Ugly: Clock management late in both halves

The Cowboys getting a delay of game because they can’t count seconds on a clock is perfectly on brand. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 31, 2023

McCarthy’s Cowboys getting bitten by clock management ineptitude has become one of the fanbase’s least favorite traditions. It happened again in Saturday’s squeaker… in both halves.

As the second quarter wound to a close, Dallas had the ball approaching midfield, hoping for one last score before the break and knowing they would receive the second-half kickoff. A Prescott sack brought up 3rd-and-17, though, and the priority shifted to simply running out the clock. But as the play clock and game clock raced each other to zero and 2:00 respectively, the play clock won with Prescott still standing in the shotgun. A delay of game was called, and Dallas was moved back another five yards. Quarterback and coach both seemed shocked that the play clock reached zero before the two-minute warning hit, even though every single person watching from home had already done that math.

From not correctly gauging a clock stoppage to failing to cause them, the Cowboys again had fans screaming in their living rooms at the end of the fourth quarter. Donovan Wilson’s interception with 2:05 to play could have iced the game; all Dallas had to do was keep the clock running.

A short pass on the first down after the two-minute warning caused the Lions to burn one of their two remaining timeouts. A run on second- even if unsuccessful- would force Detroit to waste their final timeout. But McCarthy inexplicably called a pass, and the incompletion gave Detroit a free stoppage.

On third-and-14, another pass, ostensibly to try to move the chains. But Jake Ferguson gained just eight yards, and while Detroit did then use their final timeout, it had already brought up 4th-and-6, assuring another Lions possession when the Cowboys elected not to go for it.

Saturday saw McCarthy keep on feeding an ineffective Pollard right up until the moment when those go-nowhere runs into the middle of the defense would have actually helped. Instead of playing keep away and slowly killing the clock, the Cowboys’ pass-happy final possession chewed up just 24 seconds and gave the ball right back to the Lions for what turned out to be a very momentous final drive.

