Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys’ Week 17 positives challenged by two things that can derail season

The Dallas Cowboys won their 12th game of the season after outlasting the banged-up Tennessee Titans, 27-13. With the Week 17 win, the Cowboys have won 12 games in back-to-back years for the first time since their championship years from 1992 through 1995. Not bad for a team that lost their starting quarterback in Week 1 for five weeks and were left for dead.

When the 2022 schedule was originally released, this game appeared to be a matchup of two playoff teams that would help determine postseason positioning. That was still the case a month ago, even but the matchup lost much of its shine with the Titans sitting some of their best players, including running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee was also turning to their third-string quarterback, Josh Dobbs, as they knew the results of this game didn’t matter in their pursuit of a division title.

Dallas didn’t have time to be worried about who the Titans had available; they just needed to win and keep pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East race. The Cowboys got the victory despite some bumps in the road along the way. Here are the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Week 17 win.

The Good: CeeDee Lamb

Another week, another 100-yard outing for the third-year wide receiver. Lamb had 11 catches for 100 yards in the game, extending his streak of 100-yard receiving games to three.

With all the gossip about the Cowboys and their old WR Terrell Owens in the last few days, it was appropriate that Lamb came through with a triple-digit yard receiving game.

CeeDee Lamb is the first Cowboys receiver since Terrell Owens in 2007 to have three straight games of 100 yards receiving. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 30, 2022

The biggest play from Lamb came in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys up 11 points. Lamb came open near the middle of the field, caught the ball and picked up 34 yards for the first down on a possession that led to a field goal and gave the team a 14-point lead late in the game.

Also, with the 11 receptions, Lamb passed the 100-catch mark for the first time in his career. He now has 101 receptions in the 2022 season.

The Bad: The turnovers

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cowboys turned the ball over three times, all in the first half, to give the Titans hope.

Dallas’ first gaffe was after the defense got them the ball on a strip sack and fumble recovery. Pass rusher Dante Fowler forced Dobbs to cough up the ball which was recovered by Micah Parsons. It took five plays for the Cowboys to give it back on a center-quarterback exchange problem that Tennessee recovered.

The next turnover came when tight end Peyton Hendershot dropped a perfect pass as the offense was driving deep into Titans territory, leading 10-0. A score there might’ve broken the Titans’ spirits and the game open. Instead, the rookie’s drop landed right in safety Kevin Byard’s hands and the Titans cashed in with three points to keep the game close.

On the next series, the biggest blunder from quarterback Dak Prescott turned the game into a serious contest. Prescott’s telegraphed pass was behind tight end Dalton Schultz and again it was intercepted by Byard. Two straight possessions, and two straight turnovers by the Cowboys.

It was yet another of the questionable late second quarter throws that Prescott continues to make that cost the Cowboys points. It was Prescott’s sixth interception in the second quarter with less than 3:30 to go in the first half.

Prescott’s fault or not, and the second interception this week looks to be on the QB, this is a troubling trend that needs to stop.

The Good: Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys love to rely on their tight ends and Schultz had one of his better games on the season in Week 17. He totaled seven receptions for 56 yards and two scores, both of which came in the second half.

The second touchdown catch from Schultz came as he leaped over the defender and brought the ball down for the 10-yard score.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz with his second two-TD game of the season. A beautiful 10-yard pass from Dak Prescott gives Cowboys 24-13 lead.pic.twitter.com/9I4fiITyRg — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 30, 2022

The seven catches for Schultz tied his season-high and he looked like the only tight end Prescott trusted after the Hendershot drop.

The Ugly: The injuries

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Titans weren’t the only team to have injury concerns in this game, the Cowboys came into the game pretty banged up themselves. Running back Tony Pollard missed the game with a thigh injury and the Cowboys’ best defender, Micah Parsons, played with a heavily wrapped hand.

Unfortunately, Dallas left it in worse shape.

The biggest concern came from center Tyler Biadasz, who left the game when his leg was rolled up on. Biadasz exited the field on a cart and has what is being initially reported as a high ankle sprain.

Initial belief from the Cowboys is that center Tyler Biadasz suffered a high ankle sprain tonight against the Titans, a person familiar with situation said. It being a Thursday game helps him. More time to recover before playoffs. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2022

That’s an injury that usually requires a few weeks absence and Biadasz’s availability for the playoffs is now in doubt.

Other Cowboys who got banged up include safety Jayron Kearse, cornerback Nahshon Wright, and pass rusher Sam Williams, among others, who left the game. All came back onto the field, but the Cowboys looked like a mash unit late in the contest.

The depth chart for the Cowboys was getting mighty thin, and it took another hit in Week 17.

The Good: Nahshon Wright

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Injuries and ineffectiveness have made the Cowboys look deep down at the cornerback position and forced them to find an answer. With offenses picking on second-year CB Kelvin Joseph, the team turned to another second-year option in Wright.

Against the Titans, Wright had his best game in the NFL. Tennessee wasn’t shy about throwing on the CB out of Oregon St. and Wright gave up a few plays, but he also came through with two passes broken up, one interception, and a team-high nine tackles. Wright’s leaping interception in the fourth quarter was his first career pick and showed why length in a corner remains a top attribute.

And thats why length matters for CBs! Great leaping INT for Wright! — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) December 30, 2022

Wright has made the case that he’s the man for the third cornerback spot in Dallas with a strong game against the Titans. There’s going to be some growing pains, but Wright showed that he’s learning, and getting better as he goes.

