Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys survive questionable play calls, excessive penalties to beat Seahawks

Week 13’s instant classic between the Cowboys and Seahawks certainly had its ups and downs. Dak Prescott continued to perform at an MVP-caliber level, and CeeDee Lamb stayed red-hot in a win that provided 76 combined points, 800-plus yards of offense, and was just the fifth game in NFL history with zero punts.

But the Dallas defense seems to have cooled considerably from their hair-on-fire start to the season, and fans watched on as their newest star-in-the-making was brought back down to earth by a relentless passing attack aimed straight at him.

Add in an absurd number of penalty flags thrown, frustratingly mediocre red-zone numbers, and a head-scratching decision in the waning moments, and the Thursday-night rollercoaster had Cowboys Nation feeling all the feelings before it was over.

Here’s a look back at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the team’s 41-35 win.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Good: Dak's improv skills

Prescott isn’t just operating on another level these days, he’s put up an obnoxious red Monopoly hotel and started a permanent residency. And with several of his ad-libbed moments Thursday night, he made the Seahawks pay like they had landed on Boardwalk.

Consider the early fourth-quarter play when Seattle linebacker Darrell Taylor had him in a big ol’ bear hug, only to then watch Prescott wriggle free and complete a 17-yard strike to Jalen Tolbert along the sideline to continue a point-producing drive.

Or the impromptu flip he executed to Tony Pollard in the second quarter that also resulted in a new set of downs. After getting flushed out of the pocket by Jamal Adams, Prescott started a scramble, only to find Boye Mafe blocking his exit. As the two Seahawks defenders looked to sandwich Prescott for a five-yard loss, he shotputted the ball to a returning Pollard, who casually juked four more Seahawks out of their cleats on his way to a 12-yard gain. Dallas found the end zone at the end of that possession, too.

Both first-down plays happened because the Cowboys receivers did their job in coming back to give their quarterback an emergency target, but without Prescott’s knack for extending plays and his growing repertoire of improvisational skills, these are negative-yardage plays that put the offense behind the sticks and likely turn into drive-killers… on a night when the Cowboys needed to make every drive count.

Bad: Bland getting burned (almost) all night long

DK Metcalf just caught a slant and rocketed 73 yards to the house. 🚀pic.twitter.com/43uYun59xF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2023

Maybe the Seahawks didn’t hear Thursday afternoon’s news that Bland had been crowned NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, or maybe in their jet lagged Thursday-night-to-Thursday-night travel week, their body clocks simply jumped ahead to December a few hours early. But Geno Smith and the Seattle offense decided to put the Cowboys second-year cornerback to the fire early and often in Week 13. And for the most part, they absolutely roasted him.

It started on their third play from scrimmage, when DK Metcalf’s 73-yard explosion made Seattle’s intentions crystal-clear. Bland was then targeted the rest of the night, with Smith eventually completing eight passes against him for 169 yards and two scores. It could have been even worse; a 30-yard touchdown strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba was negated only by a penalty… committed by Bland himself.

The second-year corner didn’t have a complete meltdown of a game, though. His third-quarter interception gave him a league-leading eight so far in 2023, but the Cowboys were unable to turn the takeaway into points. The bigger takeaway may be the blueprint that the Seahawks gave the rest of the league on how to attack the opportunistic Bland the rest of the way.

Ugly: Red-zone offensive woes return

Yes, the Cowboys won the game. Yes, they hung 41 points on the board. So take this criticism with a huge pillar of salt. But while the Dallas offense found themselves in the red zone a whopping eight times on Thursday (yay!), they punched it into the end zone on only four of those trips (meh). The other four ended with a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

While being able to rely on “Butter” to salvage the stalled drives with points is a monumental asset, the offense’s 50% success rate in the red zone represents a noticeable regression from what they had been doing. It’s certainly not what anyone wanted to see on a night when the big storyline was “how will the Cowboys do against an opponent with a winning record?”

There are better defenses than Seattle’s ahead on the Cowboys’ schedule. The wisdom of giving goal-line runs to Pollard instead of Rico Dowdle is open for debate. But committing penalties and taking sacks on the doorstep of the end zone- and having to therefore settle for threes instead of sixes- has long been a Cowboys bugaboo; this is a disheartening time to see that old habit make a comeback.

Good: Defense comes through in crunch time

The Dallas defense was not good for most of Thursday night, but thankfully, they were spectacular in a couple moments when it mattered the most. Much has already been made (and rightfully so) of Micah Parsons’s exclamation-point fourth-down pressure to force a Seattle incompletion and preserve the Cowboys’ lead in the final minute; it’ll be remembered as the play that ended the game.

But DeMarcus Lawrence also pulled the plug on a Seahawks drive earlier in the final frame, helping to turn the tide while the Cowboys were still trailing. Down by eight points with the ball near midfield, Lawrence knifed through the line on a 4th-and-1 run and took out the feet of running back Zach Charbonnet behind the line of scrimmage. Prescott and the offense took over on a short field, scoring the go-ahead touchdown and a two-point conversion with four and a half minutes to go.

Dan Quinn’s unit gave up 25 first downs, over 400 yards, and 35 points. They allowed Seattle five plays of over 20 yards and were flagged 10 times. They let the Seahawks convert nine of 13 third downs and all four red zone trips, and they didn’t force a single punt. But they made two of the biggest plays of the game when they needed to.

Bad: Leaving glimmer of hope, plenty of time, for Seattle offense

The clock stops and the Seahawks have 1:46 left pic.twitter.com/f3LdRhN8kx — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 1, 2023

Up by three and with under two minutes to play, the Cowboys faced a third-down decision on the Seattle 14. The Seahawks had just spent their final timeout and would be unable to stop the clock again. A simple ground gain of three measly yards would move the sticks and allow Prescott and Co. to run out the clock for the win.

Instead, Mike McCarthy called a pass play, trying for an end-zone dagger. When it fell incomplete, it stopped the clock, and the Cowboys tacked on the fourth field goal of the evening. That kick widened their lead to six points, but it also meant giving the ball back to Seattle for one last possession and 1:43 to work with; a touchdown would tie the score and a PAT would win the game.

While the defense came up big to kill the Seahawks drive (see above), and a late touchdown would have padded the final score and the red-zone numbers (also see above), why McCarthy didn’t elect to “run the damn ball” in that situation confounded many. Even a rush that didn’t gain three yards would have kept the clock ticking. The Cowboys could have let it run all the way down, call the timeout they ended up using anyway, and then either kick the field goal or try a 4th-down plunge. Their failed pass play gave Seattle the glimmer of hope they needed, as well as the time to make things very nerve-racking for the Cowboys right at the end.

Ugly: Penalties

Al Michaels, like everyone at home, had enough of seeing referee Clete Blakeman during the Seahawks-Cowboys game. pic.twitter.com/vp0MqisbHM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2023

Clete Blakeman’s officiating crew didn’t come into Thursday night’s game as an especially penalty-prone bunch (averaging 11.7 penalties per game), but only two NFL games this season have seen more flags thrown than Week 13’s opening matchup. Of 25 total flags, 19 penalties ended up being walked off over the course of the night, for a staggering 257 yards.

The Cowboys’ 14 flags (nine were accepted) included some rather costly mistakes, like a 40-yard defensive pass interference call against Rashaan Evans and a 29-yarder against Bland.

But there were also the kind of stupid pre-snap fouls that somehow seem to bite the Cowboys every single week; Dante Fowler got caught lining up offside (twice) to give him five of the same penalty for the year. DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong were guilty once apiece as well.

Blakeman’s excessive screen time made for a funny punch line from the broadcast team, but in December and beyond, when the competition will be even stiffer and the stakes even higher, veteran players not being able to line up on the proper side of the ball will be no laughing matter.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire