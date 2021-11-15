Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys strong arm Falcons into submission despite penalty woes

What a difference a week makes for the Dallas Cowboys. After a horrific outing that saw the Cowboys soundly beaten last Sunday, Mike McCarthy’s team came out and thrashed the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3, to put last game’s debacle in the rearview.

From start to finish, the Cowboys dominated the action. The offense came out and made a statement by scoring a touchdown on their first drive and never looked back. The defense held down an opponent which had been scoring at a successful clip as they had managed to win three of their last four contests. In the end, Dallas did whatever they wanted on the field on Sunday afternoon and were able to sit back and enjoy the rest of the slate of action.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from an easy Week 10 victory by the Cowboys.

The Good: QB Dak Prescott

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was a rough game for Prescott as he shook off some rust, but the quarterback came back with an outstanding performance against the Falcons. Prescott went 24-for-31 for 296 passing yards, two touchdowns, and ran in a score as well.

The 77.4 completion percentage was his third best on the year and Prescott didn’t miss any of the layup throws he did last week. The Falcons blitzed early to test Prescott and the MVP-caliber QB answered. Prescott’s best throw was a floating nine-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown as a free defender was bearing down on him.

We’re back baby! WHAT A PLAY BY DAK PRESCOTT TO FIND CEEDEE LAMB FOR THE TOUCHDOWN ATLANTA FIND THEMSELVES DOWN 28-3#ATLvsDAL pic.twitter.com/P6HK8eorMi — Dallas Nation (@Dallas__Nation) November 14, 2021

The Good: WR CeeDee Lamb

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

It was a return to dominance for Lamb, who had six receptions for 94-yards and two scores. Lamb caught six of his seven targets and was wide open for much of the game.

His first reception, was pure genius on behalf of Kellen Moore, as he put sixth offensive lineman Connor McGovern outside towards the sideline and to the left of two tight ends out wide to create a mammoth blocking unit ahead of Lamb for a 37-yard screen pass.

Lamb would then score on a leaping grab where he shielded off the defender with his back.

.@_CeeDeeThree is tied with Ron Springs and Lee Folkins for the 38th-most TD catches in #Cowboys history with 10.pic.twitter.com/aT7x6pEKfI — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 14, 2021

Lamb’s toe tapping second touchdown grab was one of the prettiest plays of the day.

Only a pass play that was changed to a run in the official stat book stopped Lamb from his fourth 100-yard receiving game on the season.

Lamb left the contest early with an arm contusion, but remained on the sideline to cheer his teammates on.

The Bad: RB Ezekiel Elliott's fumble

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

There wasn’t much that didn’t go the Cowboys’ way, but the fumble lost from Elliott in the third quarter was one of the few mishaps in the game. Elliott hadn’t lost a fumble all season after losing four last year and it hopefully it isn’t a trend for the star running back.

Still, Elliott had a productive day, scoring two touchdowns and adding on a two-point conversion that poured salt on the wound after the Falcons were called for being onside on an extra-point kick.

The Good: CB Jourdan Lewis

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Falcons had a good drive going on their second possession, but Lewis put a stop to it. Lewis broke up passes on consecutive plays to turn the Falcons over on downs and give the Dallas offense the ball back.

On third-and-7, Lewis knocked the ball away from tight end Kyle Pitts, who was dominating the Cowboys up to that point in the game.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith decided to go for it on fourth-and-7 and quarterback Matt Ryan tested Lewis again, which didn’t go well. Lewis batted the pass away and the Cowboys took possession, which eventually ended in a touchdown drive. Later in the game, Lewis secured an interception – the club’s third of the contest – when Anthony Brown deflected a pass into the air.

Jourdan Lewis had three passes defensed and an interception against Atlanta. Mike McCarthy: “Love his fight. He is so competitive…played one of his better games today. J-Lew was excellent today.” — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) November 14, 2021

The Good: LB Micah Parsons

Another good outing for the rookie hybrid linebacker/defensive end. The Cowboys lined up Parsons at both positions in the game, and Parsons made his presence felt with a sack, his sixth on the season, a tackle for a loss and another QB hit.

Micah Parsons is so damn good, strip-sack after the #Cowboys took a 28-3 lead over the #Falcons pic.twitter.com/BZeA1ohNC9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2021

Parsons continues to lead the Cowboys in tackles weekly, this time with six and all of them of the solo variety. He simply makes plays no other defender can get to and with the absence of Randy Gregory for a few more weeks he’s certainly going to be key for Dan Quinn’s unit.

The Ugly: Penalties

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It was another ugly day for the Cowboys with the penalties. On the game they were called for eight infractions, seven of which were called on the offense.

Dallas lost 80 yards of field position due to their penalties, and once again left guard Connor Williams was the target of the referees. There was a sequence where he was called for a questionable hold, and a few plays later he received a chop block call where he stumbled to the ground and the legal block pushed the defender over him.

Dallas needs to clean up the penalties before they cost them a game.

The Good: Third and fourth down defense

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The defense for the Cowboys was outstanding on the money downs in the game, allowing the Falcons to go just 1-13 on third and fourth downs. Early in the game, when things were close, the defense answered the call.

Safety Jayron Kearse had a huge pass breakup to stop the Falcons on their first drive, likely saving four points and Lewis stepped up on the second drive to stall Atlanta’s offense.

The Good: Special Teams

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

For the second consecutive week the Cowboys blocked a punt, only this time it didn’t result in the opposing team keeping possession.

Late in the second quarter, defensive end Dorance Armstrong blocked a punt that led to a touchdown on the recovery by cornerback Nahshon Wright. Armstrong also had a sack in the game, completing a rare feat for the Cowboys’ franchise.

Additionally, Dorance Armstrong is the first Cowboy to ever record a sack and blocked punt in the same game. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 14, 2021

It was a measure of redemption for Wright, who muffed the punt last week and resulted in losing possession.

Also, place kicker Lirim Hajrullahu replaced a COVID-listed Greg Zuerlein and made all six of his extra-point kicks, even if one was taken off the board due to a Falcons’ penalty. He also had touchbacks on all seven of his kickoffs, keeping the Falcons from gaining any hidden yardage on the contest.

Lamb had a 16-yard punt return and Tony Pollard opened the game with a 29-yard kickoff return. In addition, C.J. Goodwin and the coverage unit had a tremendous day, limiting the Falcons to just 11 total yards on three punt returns.

1

1