Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys show life on defense, done in by offense

Losing to a divisional rival is never fun, but it’s worse when it’s the Philadelphia Eagles. Understandably, the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t muster enough offense to win the game, falling 23-9 to the Eagles has them sitting at 2-6 on the 2020 season.

At least the Cowboys played hard for a full 60 minutes and showed signs of life on defense. Unfortunately that wasn’t enough. Rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci looked lost under center and the offense was shut down in a lackluster performance.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly for the Cowboys in a woeful loss to the Eagles.