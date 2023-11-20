Good, Bad & Ugly: Cowboys pass rush pops, Wildcat flops vs Panthers

The Cowboys lapped the competition in the home city of NASCAR, but they waited until the home stretch to put the pedal to the metal. The 33-10 final provided plenty of highlights, especially during that fourth-quarter onslaught of points, proving that the Dallas offense, when they flip the switch, is always at least capable of going high-octane and leaving almost any opponent in the dust.

It wasn’t all green-flag racing for the Cowboys, though. While the defense came crashing in on Bryce Young early and often, there are still some tune-ups needed before the caliber of opponents improves dramatically after Thanksgiving.

And while the team is tinkering back at the shop, there was a weird little hiccup every time the offense punched the button labeled “Wildcat.” Might want to get that looked at before the race to the 2023 finish line.

Here’s a look back at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Cowboys’ big win in Carolina.

Good: Cowboys' relentless pass rush

Much was made over the past week about Micah Parsons getting blanked on the stat sheet against the Giants. The Lion came out hungry on Sunday in Charlotte, and another donut wasn’t going to cut it. Parsons notched a sack on each of the Panthers’ first two possessions, and the rest of the Dallas pass rush took his cue and responded in kind.

The Cowboys recorded seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits on Bryce Young, ensuring that the rookie passer was never able to feel comfortable in the pocket or get into any sort of rhythm. The never-ending pressure kept Young’s head on a swivel and held him to under 125 passing yards on the day.

And the sacks didn’t just slow down Carolina drives; they ruined them. Four of the seven sacks came on third down; two forced a Panthers punt, one came with a fumble recovery by Donovan Wilson, and one resulted in Carolina settling for a field goal try instead of continuing toward the end zone.

Bad: Defense goes soft in third quarter again

For whatever reason, Dan Quinn’s unit has had trouble just after intermission in multiple games this season. On Sunday, they allowed the 1-8 Panthers to hold the ball for nearly ten and a half minutes of the third quarter. Most of it came on a 17-play drive that covered 70 yards and ended with Carolina’s only touchdown of the afternoon.

On that drive, the Cowboys defense let the Panthers convert three fourth-down tries.

Sam Williams running into the punter will rightfully get a lot of attention, as it created a manageable 4th-and-short situation that let the Panthers offense start to build some real momentum and shrink the Dallas lead to just seven points. But there was plenty of blame to go around on the defense’s effort in this drive, including letting Adam Thielen get open on seemingly every snap. He caught four key passes for 36 yards on this possession alone.

Ugly: Cowboys' Wildcat dabbling

I think the Carolina defense didn't appreciate the Cowboys practicing those wildcat plays on them. They started playing like they took that personally. — Bitches Love Sports Podcast (@BtchesLuvSports) November 19, 2023

The Cowboys offense unveiled a new wrinkle in Week 11 when they lined up in a Wildcat formation on the first quarter, having Prescott line up out wide as a receiver and Rico Dowdle taking a direct snap from center. His run up the middle gained zero yards.

They tried it again in the second quarter, with Dowdle running wide, faking a pitch to the reversing Prescott, and being steered out of bounds for a ten-yard loss.

The Panthers defense wasn’t fooled on either play, and the Cowboys fanbase wasn’t amused with either failed attempt. Could the formation pop up again in a later game and maybe even work? Sure, and then Mike McCarthy will look like a genius for dropping these two stinkers on tape in a game when they didn’t need gimmicks. But until that happens, the Cowboys’ ill-fated Wildcat experiments versus Carolina belong squarely in the “ugly” column.

Good: Scoring points in a hurry

The 2023 Cowboys have made a habit of getting out to a little bit of a lead, letting their opponent get tantalizingly close, and then suddenly putting things into warp drive with an out-of-nowhere flurry of points.

Dallas held a one-touchdown lead when an injury timeout was taken at the 14:12 mark in the fourth quarter. Thirteen ticks of the game clock later, that lead was 20 points.

Tony Pollard’s eye-popping 21-yard burst on the first play back from the break opened the floodgates; DaRon Bland’s NFL record-tying pick-six on the very next snap left Carolina looking around and wondering what had just happened.

This year’s squad thrives on emotion, and when one player provides a spark, his teammates are usually all too happy to gang up and add to the fireworks show.

Bad: Reminder that Zack Martin is human

Don't see Zack Martin getting tossed like that often. Derrick Brown is an ox. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 19, 2023

Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown is a massive man and one of the best young linemen in the league. He’s also one of the few defenders who can say he’s tossed Zack Martin around like a tackling dummy.

Martin had trouble with Brown all day long, letting the seventh overall draft pick from 2020 deliver six tackles and a QB hit on the afternoon. But no moment was more disheartening for Cowboys fans to watch than the second-quarter snap in which he blew past both Martin and center Tyler Biadasz to dump Pollard for a 10-yard loss. (He almost beat Pollard to the handoff.)

It was likely some sort of miscommunication between Martin and Biadasz, who were in lengthy discussions right up until the snap on that particular play, but Sunday’s overall outing versus Brown served as a sobering reminder that the 32-year-old is in his 10th year in the league, and time comes for all of us at some point, even eight-time Pro Bowlers. He’s still one of the best in the business, but Martin is no longer an impenetrable concrete wall at right guard any more.

Ugly: Panthers 'keep pounding' soft Dallas run D

The Cowboys still have not allowed an opposing rusher to top 100 yards this season. But Dan Quinn can’t be thrilled with the way his unit let Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders run through them in Charlotte.

Though both backs were held under 60 yards on the ground, they averaged 5.7 and 4.5 yards per carry, respectively. Those numbers across the season would place them both within the top 15 leaguewide. Instead, we’re talking about the 37th- and 55th-ranked rushers (prior to Sunday) in terms of total yardage.

Hubbard and Sanders each had two carries that they broke for double-digit yardage in Week 11. It ultimately didn’t hurt the Cowboys in this 33-10 win, but giving up chunk runs and allowing a big yards-per-carry number could become a real problem when the other team has someone like Kenneth Walker III (Week 13), D’Andre Swift (Week 14), James Cook (Week 15), Raheem Mostert (Week 16), or David Montgomery (Week 17).

