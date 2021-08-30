The Good, the bad and the ugly from Cowboys last preseason game of 2021

The Dallas Cowboys’ interminably long preseason has mercifully come to a close. The visiting Jacksonville Jaguars played their first-string units against the Cowboys’ backups, jumping out to a 14-0 lead before winning the exhibition by a final score of 34-14.

The Cowboys now hold the ignominious distinction of being the only team to lose four preseason games in 2021. To be fair, they were one of only two teams to play that many, and it’s also important to remember that these game results don’t matter in the slightest, but it’s a tough look nonetheless for a head coach trying to establish winning as the norm.

Today’s good, bad and ugly is mostly about the latter two than it is the former. But as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

The Good

The preseason is over. It's hard to find much good in a performance like that so today's good came in the form of two kickers. Greg Zuerlein barely missed a 56-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the first half and made both extra points. Why is a missed kick worth celebrating? Because Zuerlein recently came off of the PUP list and the health of his back has been a serious question mark throughout camp. Speaking of booming legs, there's punter Bryan Anger who won't have anybody missing Chris Jones anytime soon. He got a healthy dose of work Sunday, punting seven different times for an average of 50.4 yards each. Punting that much is never ideal, but at least the ball leaves his leg in a hurry when it happens.

The Bad: Secondary

Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph didn't have the best day. First he was beaten down the sideline for a big gain on the Jaguars' first touchdown drive. On the second, he seemed to bounce back making a nice tackle before leaving the game with a groin injury. The seriousness is unknown, but with just 11 days until the season opener, he'll need to heal quickly. https://twitter.com/HelmanDC/status/1432034543066832906?s=20 He wasn't alone in causing furrowed brows as the Dallas cornerbacks took their turns getting burned regardless of who was on the field. The worst offender of all was Deante Burton who had a rough outing in his final bid to grab a roster spot, allowing nine receptions.

The Ugly: The Quarterbacks

Who's the backup quarterback? If anyone has confidence in the answer they're fooling themselves. A week after Cooper Rush looked more than competent, he returned to form with the backups and Garrett Gilbert did nothing to distinguish himself either. In the end their combined 4.54 yards per attempt serves as a stark reminder that it really doesn't matter at all who wins the backup quarterback job if Dak Prescott is to miss an extended period of time. Perhaps this performance seals the deal on the Cowboys looking elsewhere for help.

