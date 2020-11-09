Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys invent new 2020 loss version vs Steelers

This wasn’t a loss many saw coming from the Dallas Cowboys. It was expected, since the Pittsburgh Steelers were among the best teams in the league and undefeated coming in, but the way the Cowboys played and fought in defeat was encouraging.

For weeks there have been many moments when the Cowboys looked like they had quit, that wasn’t the case in one. Dallas gave their all in the loss and were in position to win the game if a few bounces went their way.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Cowboys in a crushing loss.