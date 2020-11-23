Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys effort steers them to unchartered waters, the win column

One never knows what these Dallas Cowboys are going to do on any given Sunday. They zig when you think they are going to zag, they play well when you least expect it and they win when you expect them to lose.

The Cowboys put together one heck of an effort in getting their third win on the season, 31-28 over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the third straight game where the Cowboys looked like a much improved football team and this time they came away victorious.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the Cowboys in their win over the Vikings.

The Good: The team's effort

(AP Photo/Jim Mone) A few weeks ago, no one expected this type of game from the Cowboys. Just a month ago many felt like this team had quit after losing their leader in quarterback Dak Prescott. That wasn’t the case against the Vikings as the Cowboys played with effort and showed they haven’t given up on the season. When Minnesota roared back from a halftime deficit and scored two touchdowns to take the lead, the Cowboys didn’t put their head down. Instead, they responded with a touchdown drive of their own to take the lead back. That’s when it was apparent this wasn’t the same old Dallas from earlier this year.

The Good: CeeDee Lamb's performance

Rookie WR CeeDee Lamb's numbers might not wow, but his touchdown catch in the second quarter was one of the best catches you'll see. The coaches called Lamb's number often in the first half and the young wide out was so effective, it opened up the passing game for Amari Cooper and Dalton Schultz. Cooper lead the team in catches and yards, but did almost all of his damage after the Vikings adjusted to Lamb's success. Schultz was open all game and caught the winning score for the Cowboys.

The Good: Donovan Wilson's coming out party

Wilson had an outstanding game for the Dallas defense, which had most people wondering why he didn't begin the season as the starter. The second-year safety was all over the field; Wilson caused two turnovers with two forced fumbles and added a half sack on the game. Wilson's big-hitting style gave the defense an edge we haven't seen much of recently.

The Bad: Drops

It was a strong and for the most part clean effort on offense from the Cowboys, but they had a few drops that could’ve cost them. WR Michael Gallup dropped a beautiful deep ball from Andy Dalton near the end of the first half and fellow wide out Cedrick Wilson also dropped one on a fourth-down attempt. Luckily neither play hurt the Cowboys, but they cost the team points and that cannot happen in the future if Dallas has aspirations of winning the division.

The Ugly: The pass defense

You knew the Vikings had elite receivers, so it was going to be a tall task to slow down the duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. However, it was a rougher day than imagined for the Cowboys cornerbacks, especially Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie. Both players were smoked regularly as the starting CB ‘s for the Cowboys gave up three touchdowns. The collective pass defense for the Cowboys allowed Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to throw for 314 yards and three scores, while only having eight incompletions. It was an ugly performance from the pass defense, which continues to be a weak link for this team. You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

