Good, bad and ugly as Cowboys eek out win over Texans, 27-23

The Dallas Cowboys needed an epic, late-game drive on Sunday to beat in-state rival Houston, 27-23. It was a contest that went down to the wire, with the Cowboys playing one of their worst games of the season but finding a way to win in the end.

Wins don’t need to be pretty, they just need to happen, and the Cowboys put another ‘W’ in the left-hand column on their record. It was ugly and it took almost the entire 60 minutes to put away the one-win Texans, but a late rushing score from running back Ezekiel Elliott gave Dallas a lead they would need just seconds to secure.

This was the type of game that gives haters pause in believing in the Cowboys, who are now 10-3 on the season. It would have been an embarrassing loss for Mike McCarthy’s team, but they found a way to pull out the victory.

Here’s the good, the bad, and the ugly from the performance.

The Good: Goal line stand

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys were close to being down double-digit points with under five minutes to play in the game, but the defense stepped up with their biggest stand in the contest. After quarterback Dak Prescott threw his second interception of the game, the Texans had the ball on the four-yard line with a fresh set of downs.

Dallas’ defense came up with a goal line stand that saw the Texans lose yards on two rushes, including on third-and-goal from the one. On third down, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sliced into the backfield and brought down running back Rex Burkhead for a two-yard loss.

The W is what counts. On to the next. 🤘🏿 pic.twitter.com/soEz1U7lO6 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) December 11, 2022

It was a huge play that forced the Texans to make a decision on fourth down. Lovie Smith chose to go for the kill on and the touchdown, but the Cowboys had other plans. On the quarterback keeper, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and linebacker Anthony Barr stopped Jeff Driskel short of the end zone and gave the Cowboys’ offense a chance to tie or win the game.

One of the best defensive series I’ve seen from this defense all season. DeMarcus Lawrence and Anthony Barr came up huge. pic.twitter.com/J9XHX2cAFP — Ernie ✭ (@es3_09) December 12, 2022

The Cowboys don’t win if the defense doesn’t make that goal-line stand.

The Bad: A little bit of everything

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It was supposed to be a laugher, the Cowboys were favored by 17 points and the Texans had just one win on the season. Early on, the Cowboys jumped on the scoreboard with a touchdown that looked easy.

However, things got tighter when rookie kick returner KaVontae Turpin fumbled a punt that led to a Texans touchdown. Houston took the lead briefly on their next possession, but the Cowboys answered with a drive that was sealed with a Prescott to running back Tony Pollard for a 10-yard score.

Late in the second quarter, Prescott threw yet another late, first-half interception that led to another Texans score.

Dallas’ defense would also allow a 40-second drive that gave the Texans a field goal at the end of the first half. The Texans led 20-17 after two quarters, and it was the first time Houston had scored 20 points in a game in seven weeks.

Two turnovers and a defense that couldn’t put pressure on the Texans wasn’t something expected in this game. For the first time all year, the Cowboys’ defense didn’t have a sack.

In the second half the Cowboys were stopped on a fourth-and-goal play that had no shot at being successful and Prescott threw a near game-sealing pick.

It was a poor game all-around for the Cowboys.

The Good: Tony Pollard

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It was another good game from the one the of NFL’s best game breakers. Pollard opened up the scoring for the Cowboys with an 11-yard touchdown run on the offenses first possession and followed that up with a receiving score two series later.

Pollard’s first score came on a misdirection, where he bounced off a tackler inside the five-yard line and went in for the touchdown.

Touchdown Tony Pollard back at it. 11th total TD of the season for the Memphis product whose career year just keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/3ubmzYM53k — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) December 11, 2022

On his second score, Pollard broke a tackle and showed incredible balance to not go out of bounds.

Tony Pollard with his second touchdown of the game! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/DlqG8rsML9 — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 11, 2022

It was Pollard’s first game with a rushing and receiving score in his career.

Tony Pollard's breakout season continues. The Cowboys running back notched his first career game with one rushing and one receiving touchdown, giving him 12 TDs on the season. Entering the year, Pollard had scored 11 career touchdowns. He has 12 through 14 weeks. pic.twitter.com/V33qfyxoo3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2022

The Cowboys inexplicably didn’t get Pollard many touches in the second half, giving him just five carries. Pollard had zero carries on Dallas’ seven first-and-goal plays, which could have been an issue if the Cowboys lost.

Pollard’s career-season continued with another big game against the Texans.

The Ugly: The passing game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It wasn’t a sharp game for the Cowboys’ passing attack. Prescott finished with 284 yards, but he also threw two interceptions, had a few more balls batted down and his receivers weren’t a big help.

Tight end Dalton Schultz led the team in receiving, yet he dropped a perfect ball that should’ve been a touchdown. Wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to bring in the possible game-winning score as well. Both would’ve been tough plays, but both should’ve been catches for touchdowns.

Fellow wide out Noah Brown also had a drop that led to an interception.

Prescott was off for most of the game, missing high and was inaccurate on a few throws that he normally makes look easy. The passing game picked it up late on the winning drive, but it was an ugly operation for most of the afternoon.

The Good: 98-yard drive

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

A team can play poorly for most of the game, but if they get it done at the key moments, that’s all that matters. As ugly as it looked for most of the contest, the Cowboys were money when they had to be.

Dallas played their best football on defense with the goal line stand, while Prescott and the offense picked a perfect time to get it going on their game-winning 98-yard drive.

With 3:20 left on the clock and armed with three timeouts, the Cowboys were 98-long yards away from possibly winning the game. The path to tying it with a field goal was closer, but the Cowboys weren’t interested in going to overtime on the day.

On the winning drive, Prescott’s first pass was a perfect throw to Schultz for 21 yards to get out of the shadow of their own end zone and the offense went down the field with an 11-play, 98-yard scoring drive. Prescott was 5-6 for 79 yards and ran for 15 more on the possession. The only miss was the ball Gallup dropped in the end zone on second-and-goal.

Elliott punched it in on third down from the two-yard line, it was a short yardage score when the Cowboys had struggled to convert in that situation earlier in the game.

The Cowboys had issues for most of the game, but had no problems executing in the clucth.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire