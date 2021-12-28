Good, bad, ugly: Cowboys dominate Football Team

The Dallas Cowboys left no doubt who was the best team in the NFC East with a 56-14 beatdown of the Washington Football Team. From start to finish, the Cowboys dominated in all three phases of the game and had the Football Team frustrated to the point where they were fighting with each other on the sideline.

That’s what the Cowboys did on Sunday night, they embarrassed a rival and put the division to bed, even though they had already clinched earlier in the day. For those waiting on the offense to play up to the standards they had set earlier in the year, watching this one was very satisfying. It felt like the extra present waiting to be opened that nobody noticed in the corner.

In beating the WFT, the Cowboys put up 42 points in the first half, had close to 500 yards of offense, scored in all three phases, and had an offensive lineman score a touchdown. Here’s the good, the bad, and the ugly in the Cowboys’ Week 16 demolishing of the Football Team.

The Good: Dak Prescott

If the Cowboys quarterback was in a slump, he busted out in a major way. Prescott threw for 320 yards and four scores, just in the first half.

Dak Prescott at halftime: 🔹 27/35

🔹 320 yards

🔹 4 TDs

🔹 142.6 passer rating 📸: @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/YKkR5vS6dN — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2021

Everything Prescott did looked much crisper than it had in weeks and every ball he threw looked to be delivered with confidence. Prescott’s play fakes were deadly as he found open receivers off of play action, including three easy scores. He also scrambled from the pocket and got past the line of scrimmage, a first in several weeks.

This was the MVP Prescott of earlier in the year and he played one of his best games of the season.

The Good: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

If Prescott was in a bit of a slump, so was his OC, who helped the offense have a banner day with a stellar game plan. Moore called a great game and aided Prescott’s rhythm by having the offense play with tempo, which kept a tired Washington defense on the field.

The entire playbook appeared like it was available and Moore called for more intermediate passes in the middle of the field than he’s called for in recent weeks.

Perhaps Moore’s best call was in the second quarter, with the Cowboys facing third-and-goal from the one-yard line. Prescott faked the handoff and threw to a wide-open tackle eligible Terence Steele for the touchdown.

This Terence Steele spike ended up in the stands, but Ezekiel Elliott went and got the ball for him as everyone else ran back to the bench pic.twitter.com/xET8xHXGaX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 27, 2021

The offense looked different than it had in a long time, Moore’s play calling and game planning had a lot to do with its success.

The Bad: three sacks

Dallas’ offensive line had a solid game and Prescott was on point for the most part, but the combination did allow three sacks. It’s never good to see the quarterback being taken down three times, especially when the offense was playing so well. When the first two happened on back-to-back plays on the first drive, there were certainly some moments of trepidation.

Fortunately almost everything went right from that point forward, making this is a little nitpicky, but the Cowboys Super Bowl hopes rest with Prescott, who cannot be taking those extra hits. Fortunately

The Good: The defense

This was another game where the Cowboys’ defense played a major part in the blowout win and it started on their first snap. The Football Team thought it was wise to test cornerback Trevon Diggs as soon as they got the ball and it did not end well. Diggs got his league-leading 11th interception on the season, which tied Everson Walls for the franchise high in a year.

Trevon Diggs said Washington put him in his feelings by testing him deep on the first snap of the game. “Like, ‘Wow. They really just did that.’” Said it gave him a lot of motivation to put on his best performance. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 27, 2021

It didn’t take long for the next big play from the defense, who got their fifth Pick-6 and sixth defensive score of the season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence made one of the most athletic plays a man his size can make.

On a third-and-7, Lawrence jumped up, tipped the Taylor Heinicke pass to himself and picked it off. Lawrence then became a running back and went down the sideline for the nifty 40-yard score. It was the second defensive score against Washington in three weeks and it made the game 21-0 in first quarter.

They Starting To Remember…… pic.twitter.com/Q8E1DPgBv5 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) December 27, 2021

The defensive plays didn’t stop there, the Cowboys had five sacks on game, including one from Micah Parsons, who now has 13 in his rookie season.

The Ugly: Fumbles

While the offense played lights out, disaster was just around the corner on two occasions. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson tried a dangerous lateral on the first series which resulted in a fumble by fellow wide out Amari Cooper, who luckily fell on the ball.

If the Football Team’s defense had recovered it could have been a much different tone set early.

Prescott also had a fumble in the red zone that was recovered by running back Ezekiel Elliott. That recovery led to the Cowboys’ first touchdown two plays later.

It was a great day for the offense, but not everything was perfect.

The Good: Special teams

John Fassel’s unit got their third blocked punt on the season and their second score when running back Corey Clement blocked punter Tress Way’s kick and defensive end Chauncey Golston grabbed it in the end zone for a touchdown.

It was the final piece of the puzzle in a game where Cowboys took Washington to the woodshed in all three phases.

The Cowboys have the hat trick. The offense has scored five touchdowns, the defense has scored a touchdown and now the special teams have a touchdown with Chauncey Golston scoring after Corey Clement blocked a punt. Cowboys 49. Washington Football Team 7. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 27, 2021

Even kicker Greg Zuerlein made all eight of his extra points, which has been an issue for him this season, though he did send a kickoff out of bounds, setting Washington up with great field position. Fortunately that was negated by Lawrence’s big play.

