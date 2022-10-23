Good, Bad & Ugly from Cowboys’ 24-6 victory over Lions

The Dallas Cowboys survived a scare from the one-win Detroit Lions and won in quarterback Dak Prescott’s return from injury. It wasn’t as pretty as the 24-6 score suggested and it took some fortuitous bounces for the Cowboys to earn the victory but getting to five wins is all that mattered.

The Cowboys held the Lions out of the end zone and forced five turnovers to aid a pedestrian offense that did just enough to win the game. Prescott and the offense showed some rust, but the defensive effort put forth once again led the way.

No matter if it’s Cooper Rush or Prescott under center, Dallas’ defense continues to rise to the occasion. Winning ugly is better than losing pretty, and that’s exactly how the team will feel walking away with a 5-2 record.

Here’s the good, the bad, and the ugly for the Cowboys in the win over the Lions in Week 7.

The Good: Rushing attack

The Lions were the league’s worst run-defense unit entering the game and the Cowboys left the contest with 139 yards on the ground. That’s more than the team had averaged on the season.

The tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 140 yards and two scores, pacing the offense. Pollard led the team with 83 yards and gaining 6.9 yards a carry, but Elliott scored on two short touchdown runs while grinding out 57 yards.

It took some time for the yards to come, but the Cowboys managed to move the ball on the ground to complement Prescott getting back into the swing of things.

The Bad: Short-yardage playcalling

While the Cowboys ran the ball well, they really struggled to convert in 3rd-and-shorts. On their six 3rd-and-2-or-less situations, the Cowboys only converted two of them.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore got too cute or just dialed up the wrong plays when the Cowboys needed minimal gains to move the chains.

Both Elliott and Pollard failed to convert on plays designed to go outside when just a yard or two were needed for the first down instead of lining up and running up the middle. Converting on just 33% of those opportunities was a disappointment and it could’ve cost the Cowboys the game.

The Cowboys want to run the ball to help keep drives alive, but they failed to do against the Lions. Execution wasn’t good on most of the third and short plays, but the play calling needs to better.

The Good: Micah Parsons

It wasn’t a dominating day for the All-Pro hybrid defender by any means, but his hustle saved six points, and maybe the game, for Dallas.

Parsons is credited with a sack and a forced fumble that led to the final turnover, yet it wasn’t his most impactful play.

With the Cowboys leading by just four points early in the fourth quarter, the Lions ran a tight end screen to Brock Wright, who had the sidelines to himself. The play fooled the Dallas defense and Wright looked like he was going 18 yards for the score when Parsons ran him down and tackled him just short of the goal line. After it was originally called a touchdown, the ball was spotted at the one-yard line for a 1st-and-goal.

The Lions have one of the best goal line running backs in the league this season in Jamaal Williams, who has six touchdown runs. What seemed like a sure score for the Lions, ended up being the game changing play.

On first down from the one-yard line, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence knocked the ball loose and the Cowboys recovered to keep the lead.

Parsons’ hustle saved points, the lead, and maybe won the game for the Cowboys.

The ugly: The Passing game

With Prescott returning, the Cowboys were expected to move the ball through the air easier than they did. It began with Prescott’s first pass, thrown high to wide receiver Noah Brown, who couldn’t make the catch. The play was wide open, and Brown should’ve corralled the pass, but he bobbled and dropped it.

Overall Prescott was efficient, completing 19 or 25 passes, but there wasn’t much pushing the ball down the field, and it wasn’t a sharp operation in the passing game. The tight ends were involved, top wide out CeeDee Lamb led the team with 70 yards, and there was a passing score to seal the win.

However, there was clearly some rust from Prescott and his receiving options, which should’ve expected after a long absence. As Prescott’s thumb improves, the passing game should get back in sync, but it wasn’t a pretty sight against the Lions.

The Good: Sam Williams

The rookie defensive end has been getting better as the year progresses and he had his first two career sacks against the Lions. On the first takedown, Williams faked inside and went outside right by the right tackle to sack Jared Goff.

William’s second sack sealed the win.

Late in the fourth quarter, Williams got around the RT and took the ball away from Goff. It was the trifecta for Williams, who picked up the sack, forced the fumble and got the recovery.

Four plays later, the Cowboys scored the game-clinching touchdown. It was a coming out party for Williams who helped the Dallas defense dominate.

