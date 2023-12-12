Good, bad and ugly coming out of Packers’ 24-22 loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers got buried by an avalanche of mistakes and lost to the New York Giants during a chaotic primetime letdown on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. The disappointing defeat snapped the Packers’ three-game win streak and dropped Matt LaFleur’s team to 6-7, although Green Bay is still clinging to a playoff spot as the final wildcard team in the NFC.

Here's the good, the bad and the ugly coming out of Monday night’s 24-22 loss to the Giants:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire